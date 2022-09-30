Ken Haas Angus Cow Herd Reduction Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 19, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near LaGrange, WY

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Averages:

88 Open Heifer calves – $1,892

101 Bred Cows – $2,415

17 Spring pairs – $3,125

Due to several years of drought and some lingering health issues, Ken Haas Angus opened the gates to their cow herd in the form of a cow herd reduction sale. Ken and Heather along with daughter Kendall offered a top set of females from the heart of the herd for this sale. There was over 45 years of top genetics and breeding in this sale offering calving ease, feed efficiency and excellent carcass merit.

Top selling female was lot 180, KCH Eileen 263, Feb. 2022 heifer calf sired by GB Fireball 672 selling to Express Ranches, Yukon, OK for $7,500.

Lot 179, KCH Erica 2111, Jan. 2022 heifer calf sired by GB Fireball 672 sold to Express Ranches, Yukon, OK for $5,000.

Lot 204, KCH Mandy 295, Feb. 2022 heifer calf sired by EXAR Monumental 6056B to Sydenstricker Genetics, Mexico, MO for $4,000.

There were no extreme tops to the sale, but the cattle sold steady all day long with several volume buyers adding these great genetics to their herds.