Koupals B&B Angus 46th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023
Location: Dante SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sales Manager: Dave Mullins
Averages:
161 yearling bulls – $8,285
38 fall bulls – $9,658
Pick of 2022 heifer calves – $42,500
6 registered yearling heifers – $8,250
99 commercial yearling heifers – $1,750
The Koupal family held their 46th annual production sale Feb. 13 at their ranch near Dante, SD. It was a gorgeous winter day and a packed house of customers attended. The Koupals have been concentrating on the maternal side of things and are raising cattle to fit purebred and commercial cattlemen. Congratulations on a great sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 2, $45,000, KOUPALS B&B ATLANTIS 2021, 1-3-22, son of SQUARE B ATLANTIS 8060 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Slovek Ranch, Phillip, SD, Odde Ranch, Mound City, SD, and Jared Soukup, Wagner, SD.
Lot 1, $33,000, KOUPALS B&B SUMMIT 2034, 1-4-22, son of ZWT SUMMITT 6507 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Lawson Family Farms, Ewing, VA.
Lot 27, $30,000, KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 2126, 1-19-22, son of KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 0148 X B&B ZARA 7134, to Amanda Neujahr, Silver Creek, NE.
Lot 31, $24,000, KOUPALS B&B BARRICADE 2071, 1-10-22, son of SITZ BARRICADE 632F X B&B LASSIE 6108, to Lazy EY Angus, Edgemont, SD.
Lot 197, $22,500, KOUPALS B&B COALITION 15, 8-6-21, son of U-2 COALITION 206C X B&B PRIDE 711, to Lazy EY Angus, Edgemont, SD.
Lot 5, $22,000, KOUPALS B&B JUNCTION 2166, 1-28-22, son of KOUPAL JUNCTION 037 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Red Rock Angus, Spencer, SD.
Lot 169, $19,500, KOUPALS D&A 3D 7-26-21, son of KOUPALS B&B KNOCKOUT 9080 X KOUPALS D&K RICA 52, to Missouri.
Lot 90, $17,000, KOUPALS D&K MCCOY 219, 1-9-22, son of KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 0148 X KOUPALS D&K ENCHANTRESS 877, to Steve Thomas, Presho, SD.
PICK OF 2022 HEIFERS
$42,500 to Lawson Family Farms, Ewing, VA
TOP SELLING HEIFERS
Lot 211, $20,000, B&B ERICA 2133, 1-29-22, daughter of KOUPALS B&B BLACKOUT 9021 X B&B ERICA 7033, to Gumbo Hill, McIntosh, SD.
Lot 212 $11,000, B&B PRIDE 2124, 1-27-22, daughter of KOUPALS B&B KNOCKOUT 9080 X B&B PRIDE 2035, to Gumbo Hill, McIntosh, SD.