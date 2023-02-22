Koupals B&B Angus 46th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023



Location: Dante SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sales Manager: Dave Mullins



Averages:

161 yearling bulls – $8,285

38 fall bulls – $9,658

Pick of 2022 heifer calves – $42,500

6 registered yearling heifers – $8,250

99 commercial yearling heifers – $1,750





The Koupal family held their 46th annual production sale Feb. 13 at their ranch near Dante, SD. It was a gorgeous winter day and a packed house of customers attended. The Koupals have been concentrating on the maternal side of things and are raising cattle to fit purebred and commercial cattlemen. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 2, $45,000, KOUPALS B&B ATLANTIS 2021, 1-3-22, son of SQUARE B ATLANTIS 8060 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Slovek Ranch, Phillip, SD, Odde Ranch, Mound City, SD, and Jared Soukup, Wagner, SD.

Lot 1, $33,000, KOUPALS B&B SUMMIT 2034, 1-4-22, son of ZWT SUMMITT 6507 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Lawson Family Farms, Ewing, VA.

Lot 27, $30,000, KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 2126, 1-19-22, son of KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 0148 X B&B ZARA 7134, to Amanda Neujahr, Silver Creek, NE.

Lot 31, $24,000, KOUPALS B&B BARRICADE 2071, 1-10-22, son of SITZ BARRICADE 632F X B&B LASSIE 6108, to Lazy EY Angus, Edgemont, SD.

Lot 197, $22,500, KOUPALS B&B COALITION 15, 8-6-21, son of U-2 COALITION 206C X B&B PRIDE 711, to Lazy EY Angus, Edgemont, SD.

Lot 5, $22,000, KOUPALS B&B JUNCTION 2166, 1-28-22, son of KOUPAL JUNCTION 037 X B&B BLKBD PROGRESS 3015, to Red Rock Angus, Spencer, SD.

Lot 169, $19,500, KOUPALS D&A 3D 7-26-21, son of KOUPALS B&B KNOCKOUT 9080 X KOUPALS D&K RICA 52, to Missouri.

Lot 90, $17,000, KOUPALS D&K MCCOY 219, 1-9-22, son of KOUPALS B&B MCCOY 0148 X KOUPALS D&K ENCHANTRESS 877, to Steve Thomas, Presho, SD.

PICK OF 2022 HEIFERS

$42,500 to Lawson Family Farms, Ewing, VA

TOP SELLING HEIFERS

Lot 211, $20,000, B&B ERICA 2133, 1-29-22, daughter of KOUPALS B&B BLACKOUT 9021 X B&B ERICA 7033, to Gumbo Hill, McIntosh, SD.

Lot 212 $11,000, B&B PRIDE 2124, 1-27-22, daughter of KOUPALS B&B KNOCKOUT 9080 X B&B PRIDE 2035, to Gumbo Hill, McIntosh, SD.

Customers view Koupal Angus Bulls.

Bon Homme Colony took home several Koupal bulls.

Bud Koupal gives the opening comments

