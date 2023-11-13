Krebs Ranch “Next Generation” Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Oct. 30, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Gordon, NE



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins



Averages:

305 Registered Females – $6,142

183 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,690

237 Commercial Bred Cows – $2,955





Top selling cows:

Lot 317, KR Savannah 6259, 2/6/2016 daughter of Kramers Apollo 317 x VAR Allegiance bred to TA Mighty River to Seldom Rest Farms, Niles, MI for $42,500.



Lot 318, KR Lass 6207, 1/14/2016 daughter of Kramers Apollo 317 x WK Return bred to Connealy Surplus to Camas Prairie Angus, Grangersville, ID for $30,000.



Lot 144, KR Miss Alliance 891F, 7/28/2018 daughter of Panther Creek Incredible 6704 x KR Bullseye sold open and ready to flush to Engelke Cattle & Grain, WI for $25,000.



Lot 145, KR Princess 7682, 1/29/2017 daughter of Bushs Tundra 602 x KR Gavel 1057 bred to TA Mighty River to Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD for $20,000.



Top fall heifer pairs:

Lot 37, KR Lucy Rose 6587, 2/3/2016 daughter of May-Way Equity with VAR Conclusion heifer calf at side to King Farms, CA for $35,000.



Lot 3, KR Lady 8513, 1/21/2018 daughter of Panther Creek Incredible 6704 with Connealy I-Beam heifer calf at side to Lemenager Cattle, Hudson, IL for $21,000.



Dale Bilyeu, Balentine, MT, Krebs Ranch female buyer. srkrebsDale_

Levi Newsom with Casey and Curt Miller. Krebs Ranch female buyers srkrebsNewsom__Miller





