Kukuchka’s Bar 69 Angus 35th Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 6, 2023



Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages

63 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,357

50 Commercial Yearling Open Heifers avg. $1,888





It was a beautiful day for the Kukuchka family sale, on the heels of another snow storm in the Dakotas. The storm wasn’t as strong in this area as predicted, making for added moisture without the feet of snow predicted.



Craig and Deb Kukuchka and their family celebrated their 35th Annual Production sale with a great set of Angus bulls and a full house of buyers and neighbors. The bulls were really presented well in great sale condition showing excellent performance, growth and calving ease.



Top selling bull was lot 2704, Bar 69 Stellar 2704, 1/24/2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Hoover Dam to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $14,500.



Lot 2727, Bar 69 Justified 2727, 2/28/2022 son of KG Justified 3023 x Sitz Investment 660Z to Echo Valley Ranch, Scranton, ND for $13,000.



Lot 2729, Bar 69 Stellar 2729, 2/28/2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Sitz Upward 307R to Kari Ranch, Bison, SD for $11,000.



Lot 2749, Bar 69 Stellar 2749, 3/6/2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x SAV Final Answer 0035 to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, NE for $10,500.



Lot 2783, Bar 69 Atlas 2783, 3/16/2022 son of Sitz Atlas 728E x Raven Powerball 53 to Johnson Sheep & Cattle, Belle Fourche, SD for $10,000.



Lot 2786, Bar 69 Justified 2786, 3/16/2022 son of KG Justified 3023 x Sitz RLS Rainmaker 4321 to YY Cattle, Volborg, MT for $10,000.



Lot 2823, Bar 69 Paygrade 2823, 3/30/2022 son of Sitz JLS Paygrade 615F x Sitz Upward 307R to Minnesela Cattle Company, Belle Fourche, SD for $10,000.

