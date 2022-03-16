L Bar W ‘The Pinnacle of Hereford Genetics’ 6th Annual Production Sale

Mike Walen, L-W Cattle Company



Jack Holden and Doug Stevenson



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 11, 2022

Location: At the Ranch-Absarokee, Montana

Auctioneer: Justin Stout

Averages:

57 Bulls – $5,262

10 Registered Open Heifer Calves – $2,460

3 Registered First Calf Heifer Pairs – $4,167

Great day for the crew at L-W Cattle Co. at the 6th Annual Production Sale held March 11, 2022, at the ranch outside of Absarokee, Montana. A large crowd of both repeat buyers and new faces was on hand for the powerful offering of Hereford cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1001 at $42,000, LW 901 DOMINO 1001 J, DOB 12/30/20, LW 6128 DOMINO 901G ET x CL 1 DOMINETTE 7209E, Sold to Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch-Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 1103 at $25,000, LW 7131 DOMINO 1103JET, DOB 2/11/21, CL 1 DOMINO 7131E 1ET x LW 3006 MISS ADVANCE 720E ET, Sold to Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch,-Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 0202 at $12,500, LW 4126 ADVANCE 0202H ET, DOB 9/1/20, HH ADVANCE 4126B x CL 1 DOMINETTE 958W 1ET, Sold to Brymer Ranch Herefords-Caldwell,Texas

Lot 1026 at $10,000, LW 6128 DOMINO 1026J ET, DOB 1/1/21, CL 1 DOMINO 6128D 1ET x HH MISS ADVANCE 1005Y ET, Sold to Fawcetts Elm Creek Ranch-Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 1007 at $9,000, LW 8138 DOMINO 1007J ET, DOB 1/5/21, CL 1 DOMINO 8138F 1ET x CL 1 DOMINETTE 160Y 1ET, Sold to Harper Herefords-Roundup, Montana