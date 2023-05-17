LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek, Scott Dirk

Date: May 15, 2023

Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

76 Two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $5,059

52 commercial yearling Angus Heifers avg. $1,950

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their son, Brian, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. Kent and Brian brought two-year-old Angus Bulls and replacement heifers to the Faith sale ring. These bulls are not pushed and in condition to turn out. These bulls can cover a lot of country and maintain good health. Many folks on the seats were return buyers.

Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota, buys from Sunrise Angus every year.

SRLaDue-Sunrise-Johnson

Dick Schrempp, Eagle Butte, South Dakota

SRLaDue-Sunrise-Schrempp

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 114: $12,000 to Wedge Tent, Faith, South Dakota – BC Certified 413-1 x Dash

Lot 122: $8,000 to Harvey Van Lishout, Keldron, South Dakota – BC Balance 516-7 x In Sure

Lot 139: $7,500 to Dugan Bad Warrior, Dupree, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Resource

Lot 108R: $7,250 to Josh Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – PPA Cotachy Boy 639 AAA x PPA Cortachy Boy 310 AAA

Lot 105: $7,000 to Anthony Larson, Hettinger, North Dakota – BC Certified 413-1 x Final Answer

Lot 128: $7,000 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Resource

Lot 184: $7,000 to Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – OCC Emblazon 854E x Priority