Larson Family Ranch 53rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 23, 2022

Location: Sale held at Hamill Hall, Hamill, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

41 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,104

12 Yearling Charolais bulls – $3,896

8 Yearling Simmental bulls – $3,469

18 BWF F1 Baldy pairs – $2,150

60 Angus pairs – $2,021

8 BWF F1 Baldy bred heifers – $1,750

15 Angus bred heifers – $1,675

Overcast and rainy day was very much welcomed by the Larson family and the large crowd on hand for the Larson Ranch 53rd Annual Spring Production Sale. The cattle were on display at the ranch just a few miles outside of Hamill and the sale was held via video at the Hamill Hall with a nice steak served for lunch.

Top selling Angus:

Lot 8, K713, 4/15/2021 son of Sitz Barricade 632F x Bruin Uproar 0070 to Myles Ulmer, Winner, SD for $8,250.

Lot 1, K814, 3/21/2021 son of GB Sonic S85G x Barstow Bankroll D169 to Pam Reis, Reliance, SD for $7,000.

Lot 24, K9621, 3/28/2021 son of DGR Famous Pay-Ey 315 x HFA Economy S98E to Kevin Rawstern, Hamill, SD for $6,500.

Lot 27, K908, 3/14/2021 son of SAV Final Answer 0035 x SAV Governor 6844 to Joshua Hicks, White River, SD for $6,500.

Top Charolais bulls:

Lot 61, KZ475, 4/2/2021 son of LT Authority 7229P x Gerrard Montezuma 6T to Steve Brown, Hopkins, MO for $6,500.

Lot 70, KE881, 4/29/2021 son of DGL-Poundmaker 737P x TR Mr. Firewater 1783 ET to Steve Brown, Hopkins, MO for $5,250.

Top Simmental bull:

Lot 85, K6321, 4/4/2021 son of LCDR Thrive 123G x S Chisum 6175 to Mike Grace, Hartford, SD for $5,000.

Boerner Ranch, Winner, SD got some Larson Ranch bulls.



Audie Larson welcoming the crowd to the 53rd Annual Larson Family Ranch Production sale.

