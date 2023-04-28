Larson Family Ranch 55th Annual Spring Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk





Date of Sale: April 22, 2023



Location: Hamill Hall, Hamill, SD



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

44 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,523

7 Yearling Simmental & SimAngus Bulls avg. $4,500

7 Yearling Charolais Bulls avg. $3,857

133 Black and BWF 1st Calf Heifer pairs avg. $3,043

39 Black and BWF Bred Heifers avg. $2,546





The Larson family is a 5th generation ranch in operation for 114 years. The Larsons raise cattle that work in the pastures and in the feedyard utilizing genetics that are easy fleshing and can do it on their own on grass and mother’s milk.

Very nice sale with excellent steak lunch and hospitality.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 1, L453, 3/30/2022 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 x Sitz Upward 307R to Marty Ryno, Wood, SD, for $10,500.



Lot 15, LH51E, 3/2/2022 son of Brookdale Presidential 1059 x SAV Harvestor 0338 to Goltry Farms, Griswald, IA, for $8,000.



Lot 2, L183, 3/21/2022 son of AML Extra Response E9131 x TC Aberdeen 759 to Chuck Peterson, Wakonda, SD, for $7,500.



Lot 46, L58, 3/25/2022 son of GAR Ashland x SAV Final Answer 0035 to Mary Ryno, Wood, SD for $6,750



Top Charolais bull was lot 89, L4577, 4/12/2022 son of LT Patriot 4004 x TR Mr. Firewater 1783 to Terry Voneye, Miller, SD, for $5,750.



Top Simmental bull was lot 70, L8126, 4/12/2022 SimAngus son of Hook’s Eagle 6E x Peak Dot Unanimous 588A.



Audie Larson was the spokesman for the 55th Annual Spring Production sale for Larson Family Ranch.

SRLarsonAudie







Marty Ryno, Wood, SD, repeat Larson Family Ranch bull buyer.

SRLarsonRyno



