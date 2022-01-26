Lau Angus Annual Bull Sale

Calvin DeBoer, Corsica, South Dakota, bought the Lot 20 bull, a son of E&B Plus One, back to Connealy Confidence.



Tom and Dustin Weber, Alexandria, South Dakota, purchased three bulls.



TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Location: At the farm, northeast of Armour, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

36 yearling Angus Bulls – $4,965

12 Bred Angus Heifers – $3,704

7 Bred Angus Cows – $2,300

A huge crowd gathered on a very cold day to bid on and buy good Angus bulls and bred females. Joel and Carolyn Lau, along with their son, Riley, and his wife, Courtney, moved their sale up to January this year.

This good sale is a testament to one of the outstanding sets of Angus bulls to sell this spring in South Dakota.

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 3: $15,000 to Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Connealy Sandhills 122.

Lot 1: $10,500 to Thomas Plaak, Redfield, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x Connealy Cavalry 1149.

Lot 5: $9,500 to Wright Farms,SAV Renown 3439 x Connealy Cavalry 1149 Corsica, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Mogck Bullseye.

Lot 62: $9,500 to Richard Burns, Edwards, Illinois – Poss Maverick x JDD Totus Medius 117.

Top Selling Bred Heifer

Lot 64: $7,000 to Kramer Angus, Farina Illinois – Poss Maverick x Hart King 8209; bred to Koupals B&B Milestone 0028.

Calvin DeBoer, Corsica, South Dakota, bought the Lot 20 bull, a son of E&B Plus One, back to Connealy Confidence.

