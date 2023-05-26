Lee Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: May 9, 2023

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 49 Angus bulls avg. $ 6030

This was a very uniform set of bulls, presented by Lee Angus Ranch from Rhame, North Dakota. These bulls showed a lot of thickness, to go with some outstanding growth. This was a very fast-paced sale with the bulls rapidly snapped up by the big crowd. Raymond and Sterling Lee can be very optimistic about the future of this herd of Angus cattle.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 5: $10,000 to Jerry Aase, Scranton, North Dakota – AAR Frontman 3132 x EXAR Upshot 0562B

Lot 21: $9,000 to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, North Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x AAR Ten x 7008 SA

Lot 2: $8,500 to Spruce Hill Ranch, Ludlow, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D x AAR Frontman 3132

Lot 34: $8,250 to Chance Andrews, Bowman, North Dakota – AAR Frontman 3132 x Casino Bomber N33

Lot 24: $8,000 to Gary Martian, Buffalo, South Dakota – Sitz Stellar 726D X KM Broken Bow 002

Lot 30: $8,000 to L Double Bar, North Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x HA Cowboy Up 5405

