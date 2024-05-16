TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: May 14, 2024



Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

50 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,420



The Raymond Lee family held their annual Lee Angus Ranch Bull Sale on a beautiful spring like day in Bowman, ND. Great set of bulls with extra length, growth without leaving out calving ease. Bulls fed with cattlemen in mind and ready for turnout.



TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1, Lees Resilent 3178, March 30, 2023 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x HA Cowboy Up 5405 to Double Bar Ranch, Rhame, ND at $10,000.



Lot 13, Lees Frontman 3102, March 7, 2023 son of AAR Frontman 3132 x Lees Justified 9116 to Ken Markegard, Hettinger, ND for $9,000.



Lot 14, Lees Coalition 3157, March 26, 2023 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x R/M Turning Point 1C94 to Gary Tescher, Homesteaders Gap, ND for $9,000.



Lot 19, Lees Coalition 3168, March 28, 2023 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x HA Cowboy Up 5405 to Andrew Gaskill, Volberg, MT for $9,000.



Raymond Lee welcoming the crowd to the Annual Lee Angus Ranch Bull Sale. SRLee-Raymond



Andrew Gaskill, Volborg, MT got a Lee Angus bull. srlee-Gaskill





Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, got a Sitz Resilient son at the Lee Angus Ranch Bull Sale. srlee-Gilbert



