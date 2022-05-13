TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 10, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,154

Raymond & Chris Lee brought a very useful set of yearling Angus bulls to town for the annual Lee Angus Ranch bull sale. These bulls had added growth calving ease and extra length. Bulls that will work in most any environment.

The mid April storms delayed this sale for a few weeks, but the much needed moisture was very welcome.

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 10. $6,500, Lees Prime Cut 1156, March 23, 2021, HA Prime Cut 4493 x Diamond In The Rough to DDF Farms, Bowman, ND.

Lot 6. $5,500, Lees Frontman 1117, March 15, 2021, AAR Frontman 3132 x AAR Counselor 5546 to Ryan Brewer, Bowman, ND.

Lot 11. $5,250, Lees Creed 1208, Apr. 12, 2021 son of Lees Creed 9109 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA sold to Wes Andrews, Bowman, ND.

Lot 12. $5,250, Lees Justified 1166, Mar. 26, 2021 son of KG Justified 3023 x MVCC Packer 1500 to Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND.

Lot 21. $5,250, Lees Justified SJL 128, Apr. 22, 2021 son of Lees Justified 9116 x HA Sand Storm 3403 to Rick Braaten, Rhame, ND.

Lot 32. $5,250, Lees Stellar 1143, mar. 18, 2021 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Basin Excitement to Dylan Beach, Wibaux, MT.

Charlene & Frank Mehling, Medicine Rocks Angus, Ekalaka, MT got a Lee Angus Ranch bull.

