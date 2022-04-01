Lehrkamp Livestock 49th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 26, 2022
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Caputa, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Averages:
34 Angus Bulls – $4,140
5 Registered Yearling Heifers – $2,260
Mike and Jodie Lehrkamp and son Carl held the 49th Annual Lehrkamp Livestock sale at the ranch east of Caputa, SD. This was a smaller offering of bulls with yearlings, fall bulls and a few two-year-old bulls, giving the buyers several bull buying options.
Top selling bull was lot 9, LL Reckon 0197, 9/5/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x Mill Bar Hickok to Heart Partnership, Camp Crook, SD for $7,000.
Lot 8, LL Reckon 0195, 8/31/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x PRA Frontrunner 855 to Heart Partnership, Camp Crook, SD for $6,500.
Lot 28, LL Ribeye 127, 2/7/21 son of Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Buford Oklahoma X239 to Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD for $5,750.
Lot 7, LL Reckon 0191, 8/28/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x 21 AR Denali 1175 to Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD, for $5,500.
Lot 14, LL Reckon 104, 1/21/21 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x LL Next Generation 630 to Keith Newveig, St. James, MN for $5,500.
The top selling heifer was lot 47, LL Miss Ribeye 168, 2/15/21 daughter of Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Connealy Irish 0204 to Reisig Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $2,900.
Photo #1
Photo #1
Lorenz.JPG
Photo #1 Caption
Ty & Serena Lorenz, Sturgis, SD, repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyers.
Photo #2
Photo #2
Cobb_Ranch.JPG
Photo #2 Caption
Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD got a couple long age bulls at the Lehrkamp Livestock sale.
Photo #3
Photo #3
Kieffer.JPG
Photo #3 Caption
Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD, another repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyer.
