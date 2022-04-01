Lehrkamp Livestock 49th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 26, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Caputa, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

34 Angus Bulls – $4,140

5 Registered Yearling Heifers – $2,260

Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD, another repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyer.



Ty and Serena Lorenz, Sturgis, SD, repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyers.



Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD got a couple long age bulls at the Lehrkamp Livestock sale.



Mike and Jodie Lehrkamp and son Carl held the 49th Annual Lehrkamp Livestock sale at the ranch east of Caputa, SD. This was a smaller offering of bulls with yearlings, fall bulls and a few two-year-old bulls, giving the buyers several bull buying options.

Top selling bull was lot 9, LL Reckon 0197, 9/5/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x Mill Bar Hickok to Heart Partnership, Camp Crook, SD for $7,000.

Lot 8, LL Reckon 0195, 8/31/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x PRA Frontrunner 855 to Heart Partnership, Camp Crook, SD for $6,500.

Lot 28, LL Ribeye 127, 2/7/21 son of Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Buford Oklahoma X239 to Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD for $5,750.

Lot 7, LL Reckon 0191, 8/28/20 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x 21 AR Denali 1175 to Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD, for $5,500.

Lot 14, LL Reckon 104, 1/21/21 son of Deep Creek Reckon 712 x LL Next Generation 630 to Keith Newveig, St. James, MN for $5,500.

The top selling heifer was lot 47, LL Miss Ribeye 168, 2/15/21 daughter of Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Connealy Irish 0204 to Reisig Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $2,900.

Ty & Serena Lorenz, Sturgis, SD, repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyers.

Cobb Ranch, Red Owl, SD got a couple long age bulls at the Lehrkamp Livestock sale.

Pam Kieffer, Rapid City, SD, another repeat Lehrkamp Livestock bull buyer.

