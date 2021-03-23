Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date: March 12, 2021

Location: At the ranch near Sidney, Montana

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

131 Yearling Bulls – $5,733

52 Fall Bulls – $5,601

50 Yearling Heifers – $1,681

TOP-SELLING YEARLING BULLS:

The top-selling bull was Lot 16, Leland Full House 7465-0265, an April 11, 2020, son of Leland Full House 7645 out of an LSF RR Leading Count 1830Y daughter. He sold for $25,000 to Meyers Family Farms of Brunswick, Missouri, and Brad Mosby of Silex, Missouri.

Northern Lites Red Angus of Opheim, Montana, purchased two 3SCC Domain A163 sons for $13,000 each. Lot 1, Leland Domain 0104, a March 30, 2020, bull was out of a WFL Affirmed 9060 daughter. Lot 6, an April 8, 2020, bull was out of a Beckton Epic R397 K daughter.

Lot 69, Leland Frankly 018-0263, an April 11, 2020, son WFL Merlin 018A out of a Red Crowfoot Ole’s Oscar daughter, sold to Bob Schettler of Killdeer, North Dakota, for $13,000.

Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, purchased Lot 3, Leland Leatherman 0100, a March 30, 2020, son of LJC Leatherman 425F out of a Leland Frankly 018A-5628 daughter, for $12,000.

Kevin Biffert of Horace, North Dakota, purchased Lot 70, Leland Frankly 018-0169, an April 4, 2020, son of WFL Merlin 018A out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $11,000.

Saunders Land & Livestock also purchased Lot 5, Leland Domain 0080, a March 29, 2020, son of 3SCC Domain A163 out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter, for $10,000.

Jacobson Ranch of Max, North Dakota, purchased Lot 7, Leland Frankly 018-0147, a WFL Merlin 018A son out of a Leland Current 5456 daughter, for $10,000.

TOP-SELLING FALL BULLS:

The two top-selling fall bulls were flush brothers sired by Leland Full House 7465 and out of 3SCC Eucla X723, the dam of 3SCC Domain A163. Lot 31, $10,000, Koester Full House 9202, an Aug. 22, 2019, bull sold to Zach Hintz of Steele, North Dakota, for $10,000.

Lot 32, Koester Full House 9203, an Aug. 18, 2019, bull, sold to Jacobson Ranch of Max, North Dakota, for $10,000.

Croissant Red Angus of Briggsdale, Colorado, purchased Lot 36, Koester Megatron 961, an August 19, 2019, son of VGW Megatron 403P out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $9,000.

Huber EY Red Angus of Jud, North Dakota, purchased Lot 50, Koester Merit 9114, an Aug. 30, 2019, son of WFL Merlin 018A out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $8,000.

TOP-SELLING HEIFERS:

Ali Jo Merritt of Savage, Montana, purchased the top-selling heifer, Lot 204, Leland Hi Roller 8500-0038, a Leland High Roller 8500 daughter out of a Leland Excell 223-4465 dam, for $2,500.

Missouri River Red Angus of Watford City, North Dakota, purchased Lot 229, Leland Fusion 5202-0394, a daughter of MLK CRK Fusion 5202 and out of a WFL Merlin 018A dam, for $2,000.

Deb Edwards from Saunders Land & Livestock, Gillette, WY. Longtime Leland Red Angus bull buyers.



Bryce Risa, Northern Lites Red Angus, Opheim, MT picked up a couple top Leland bulls.



Jake, Paul and Kacey Jacobson, Max, ND got both Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus bulls.

