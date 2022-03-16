Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus
Date: March 11, 2022
Location: At the ranch near Sidney, Montana
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar
Averages:
120 Yearling Bulls – $5,644
41 Fall Bulls – $6,348
33 Yearling Heifers – $1,600
The top-selling bull was Lot 58, Leland Propulsion 1326, an April 19, 2021, son of BB Propulsion 9096 out of an 3CC Dictate C74 daughter. He sold for $17,500 to Diamond H Ranch of Victoria, Kansas.
ABS Global of DeForest, Wisconsin, purchased Lot 55, Leland Spartacus G06-1193, an April 6, 2021, son of Bieber Spartacus G06 and out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $14,500.
Northern Lites Ranch of Opheim, Montana, purchased Lot 1, Leland Redemption 043-1103, a March 29, 2021, on of LCOC Redemption A043F out of MLK CRK Fusion 5202 daughter, for $13,500.
Loonan Stock Farm of Corning, Iowa, purchased Lot 4, Leland Stockmarket 1050, a March 25, 2021, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter, for $13,000.
Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, purchased Lot 6, Leland Peerless 1090, a March 29, 2021, son of Schuler Peerless 9976 out of a Leland Markman 6629 daughter, for $12,000.
The top-selling age-advantaged bull was Lot 38, Koester Stockmarket 015, an Aug. 12, 2020, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 son out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter. He sold to Shaw Ranch of Joes, Colorado, for $14,000.
Huber EY Red Angus of Jud, North Dakota, purchased Lot 34, Koester Warrant 033, an Aug. 14, 2020, son of Lorenzen Warrant 8273 out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $10,500.
Jerry Olson of Selby, South Dakota, purchased Lot 39, Koester Confidant 077, an Aug. 18, 2020, son of Schuler Confidence C810 out of a Jacobson Mtn Man 4144 daughter, for $10,500.
Mark Pust of Lambert, Montana, purchased the top-selling heifer, Lot 211, Leland Stockmarket 1165, a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 daughter out of a Leland Redeem 1334-4637 dam, for $2,000.
Top heifer was lot 219, Leland Redemption 043-1314, a daughter of LCOC Redemption A043F and out of a WS Beef Maker 124Z dam, for $1,900 to Tyler Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota.
KTH Red Angus of Hinckley, Minnesota, purchased Lot 248, Leland Propulsion 1332, a daughter of BB Propulsion 9096 out of a 5L Norseman King 2291 dam, for $1,900.
