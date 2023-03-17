Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus 40th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 10, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, near Sidney, MT



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar



Averages:

116 Yearling Bulls $6,241

48 Fall Bulls $6,145

35 Yearling Heifers $1,907



Fantastic sale for the Leland and Koester Families for their 40th Annual Production sale. The crowd was a little smaller due to the weather and roads, but those in attendance and represented over the internet made for a very successful sale.



The top-selling bull was Lot 1, Leland Propulsion 2080, a March 31, 2022, son of BB Propulsion 9096 out of a MLK CRK Fusion 5202 daughter. He sold for $17,000 to Jason and Peggy Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota.



Leiseths also purchased Lot 29, Leland Charter 2021, a March 24, 2022, son of Lorenzen Charter 0906 out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter, for $15,000.



Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, purchased Lot 5, Leland Stockmarket 2164, an April 9, 2022, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 and out of a WFL Merlin 018 daughter, for $15,000.



Lot 22, Leland Shula 2048, a March 28, 2022, son of Leachman Shula A113G out of a Leland Long Load 122-4464 daughter, was top choice for Bob and Jane Schettler of Killdeer, North Dakota, for $14,000.



Lot 2 sold to Leiseths for $13,500. He was a March 25, 2022, son of Leachman Shula A113G out of a WFL Merlin 018 daughter.



Lot 7, Leland Propulsion 2189, an April 11, 2022, son of BB Propulsion 9096 out of a Schuler Bonafide E538 daughter, sold to Northern Lites Red Angus of Opheim, Montana, for $13,500.





The top-selling age-advantaged bull was Lot 32, Koester Stockmarket 175, an Aug. 12, 2021, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 son out of an LSF RR Leading Count 1830Y daughter. He sold to Saunders Land & Livestock for $13,500.



Saunders also had the top bid on Lot 35 for $12,000. He was an Aug. 19, 2021, son of VGW Megatron 403P out of a 5L Top Return 1430-6884B daughter.



Lot 42, Koester Insight 125, an Aug. 10, 2021, son of Lorenzen Insight 9917 out of a WFL Merlin 018A daughter, sold to Shaw Ranch of Joes, Colorado, for $11,500.



Croissant Red Angus of Briggsdale, Colorado, had the winning bid on Lot 38, Koester Stockmarket 136, for $11,000. He was an Aug. 11, 2021, son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter.



The top selling yearling heifer was Lot 206, Leland Brunswick 2097, an April 2, 2022, daughter of Feddes Brunswick D202 out of a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter. She sold to Marshall Red Angus of Redfield, South Dakota, for $2,500.

Saunders Land & Livestock, Gillette, WY, longtime Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus bull buyers.

Trey Leland lead the Pledge of Allegiance to start the sale. With Todd Leland and Seth Weishaar

Leiseth Family, Arnegard, ND got several top bulls at the Leland & Koester Red Angus sale.

Kacey and Jake Jacobson picked up a couple bulls at the Leland Red Angus & Koester Red Angus sale.

