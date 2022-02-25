Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Location: St. Onge (SD) Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Averages:
90 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,050
34 reg. fall Angus Bulls – $7,103
20 commercial open Heifers – $2,600
Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.
These bulls were very long-bodied and they had quiet dispositions. This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. Many repeat buyers.
Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 41: $ 40,000 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, Wisconsin – Poss Maverick x DL Dually
Lot 62: $ 17,000 to Fred Wilson, Newcastle, Wyoming – E G Eyes Onyou x S A V Angus Valley 1867
Lot 10: $ 10,500 to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, North Dakota – DL Wheelhouse 409 x S A V Rockwell 3674
Lot 7: $ 10,000 to Perry Ranch, Vivian, South Dakota – DL Wheelhouse 409 x DL Final Grandview 53
Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:
Lot 120: $16,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington – Connealy Big Valley x DL Final Grandview 53.
Lot 124: $13,000 to Romey Ranch, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Connealy Big Valley x SITZ Upscale 671T.
Lot 113: $11,500 to Jensen Ranch, Owanka, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x DL Sonic 444.
Lot 122: $11,000 to Perry Ranch, Vivian, South Dakota – Connealy Big Valley x GMAR Final Product Z014.
Lot 126: $10,000 to Romey Ranch, Hot Springs, South Dakota – DL Diesel x Connealy Spur.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User