Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 17, 2023

Location: St. Onge Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages: 113 registered yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,217

29 registered fall Angus Bulls avg. $8,069

22 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $1,700

Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.

This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions. There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers. A very good day for the Lewis families!

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls :

Lot 51: $25,000 to Pine Creek Angus, Opal, South Dakota – GB Fireball 572 x DL Sonic 444

Lot 4: $22,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington – Connealy Big Valley x Vintage Commander 4152

Lot 60: $17,500 to Bruce Jensen, Owanka, South Dakota – Poss Deadwood x DL Bismarck 1711

Lot 20: $17,500 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Basin Deposit 6249 x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 52: $14,500 to Tate Eisenbraun, Wall, South Dakota – GB Fireball 672 x DL Incentive 2103

Top Selling fall Angus Bulls :

Lot 123: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x RB Tour of Duty 177

Lot 124: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x GMAR Final Product Z014

David Letellier, Norris, South Dakota, bought one bull.