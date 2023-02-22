Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 17, 2023
Location: St. Onge Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Averages: 113 registered yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,217
29 registered fall Angus Bulls avg. $8,069
22 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $1,700
Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.
This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions. There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers. A very good day for the Lewis families!
Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 51: $25,000 to Pine Creek Angus, Opal, South Dakota – GB Fireball 572 x DL Sonic 444
Lot 4: $22,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington – Connealy Big Valley x Vintage Commander 4152
Lot 60: $17,500 to Bruce Jensen, Owanka, South Dakota – Poss Deadwood x DL Bismarck 1711
Lot 20: $17,500 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Basin Deposit 6249 x SAV Resource 1441
Lot 52: $14,500 to Tate Eisenbraun, Wall, South Dakota – GB Fireball 672 x DL Incentive 2103
Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:
Lot 123: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x RB Tour of Duty 177
Lot 124: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x GMAR Final Product Z014