Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale

David Letellier, Norris, South Dakota, bought one bull.
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date:  Feb. 17, 2023

Location: St. Onge Livestock Auction

Auctioneer:  Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:     113 registered yearling Angus Bulls avg. $7,217

                        29 registered fall Angus Bulls avg. $8,069

                        22 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $1,700

            Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale.  Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.

            This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance.  However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions.  There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers.  A very good day for the Lewis families!

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 51: $25,000 to Pine Creek Angus, Opal, South Dakota – GB Fireball 572 x DL Sonic 444

Lot 4: $22,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington – Connealy Big Valley x Vintage Commander 4152

Lot 60: $17,500 to Bruce Jensen, Owanka, South Dakota – Poss Deadwood x DL Bismarck 1711

Lot 20: $17,500 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Basin Deposit 6249 x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 52: $14,500 to Tate Eisenbraun, Wall, South Dakota – GB Fireball 672 x DL Incentive 2103

Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:

Lot 123: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x RB Tour of Duty 177

Lot 124: $14,500 to Scott Schaefer, Harrison, Nebraska – DL Diesel x GMAR Final Product Z014

Repeat buyer, Bruce Jensen, Owanka, South Dakota, came to purchase Lot 60.
