Lindskov LT Ranch 42nd Annual Charolais & Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: April 15, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch, Isabel, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar



Averages

207 Charolais Bulls avg. $10,715

107 Angus Bulls avg. $15,584



Excellent sale for the Lindskov LT ranch crew for their 42nd annual sale. Great set of both Charolais and Angus bulls that sold to a full house of new and repeat buyers. Congratulations on a great sale.



Top Charolais bulls:

Lot 220, LT JJ Legendary 232, 3/12/2022 son of LT Blue Value 7903 ET x LT Silver Distance 5342P to Darin Gabriel, Northwood, ND; Leddy Cattle, Stockholm, SD; Sturgess Double S Cattle, LaRue, TX for $150,000.



Lot 1, LT General 2510 PLD, 1/12/2022 son of DC/CRJ Tank E108 P x LT Affinity 6221 PLD, Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, KS and J&J Trust, Parkston, SD for $100,000.



Lot 2, LT Combat 2591P, 2/7/2022 son of DC/CRJ Tank E108P x LT Ledger 0332P to Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook, Australia for $75,000.



Lot 100, LT Dynamic 1975P, 9/1/2021 son of LT Ransom 8644 x LT Sundance 2251P to Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook, Australia for $75,000.



Top Angus bulls:

Lot 241, LT Butler 2019, 2/18/2022 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 x LT Converse 8001 to Sitz Angus Ranch, Harrison, MT; Heiken Angus, Broadview, MT; Raven Angus, Colome, SD for $130,000.



Lot 245, LT Badlands 2040, 2/20/2022 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 x LT Converse 8001 to Duff Cattle Company, Hobart, OK for $125,000.



Lot 251, LT Badlands 2132, 3/2/2022 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 x S Foundation 514 to Montana Ranch, Bigfork, MT and Koupal Angus, Dante, SD for $45,000.



Lot 253, LT Stillwater 2241, 3/9/2022 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 x Connealy Confidence Plus to RAML Cattle, Goodwin, SD for $40,000.



Lot 331, LT Foundation 2136, 3/2/2022 son of S Foundation 514 x S Lady Ann 8384 to Trask Angus, Wasta, SD for $35,000.



Lyle Anderson and Duane Gray at the Lindskov LT Ranch sale.

srlindskov-Anderson____Gray







Bob and Drew Reder sorting Lindskov LT Ranch bulls.

srlindskov-Bob___Drew





