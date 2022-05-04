Lindskov-Thiel Sale Report
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek
Date: April 16
Location: At the ranch near Isabel, South Dakota
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar
Averages:
165 Charolais Bulls – $11,279
69 Angus Bulls – $15,145
CHAROLAIS HIGH SELLERS:
Lot 5 – $220,000 – Wagner Livestock, Nunn, Colorado
Lot 13 – $130,000 – Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, KS; Satterfield Charolais, Norfork, AR; C&C Farms, Rosston, AR; Spring Valley Ranches, College Station, TX; Glenn Sellhorst, Freemont, NE; R Lazy B, Nome, ND
Lot 95 – $50,000 – R Lazy B, Nome, ND
Lot 11 – 46,000 – Kay-R Charolais, Waskatenau, Alberta and Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD
Lot 6 -$36,000 – C Bar B Charolais, Montpelier, ND
Lot 102 – $36,000 – Miller Land & Cattle, Pierce, Neb.
Lot 141 – $32,000 – Guston Ranch, Windsor, CO
Lot 126 – $25,000 – T&S Strnad Charolais, Formoso, KS
Lot 160 – $25,000 – Hubert Charolais Ranch, Oakley, KS
ANGUS HIGH SELLERS:
Lot 193 ‐ $95,000 – Kovarik Angus, Ord, NE; and Fredrickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD
Lot 234 ‐ $75000 – Genex, Shawano, WI
Lot 208 ‐ $70000 – Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask.
Lot 222 ‐ $40,000 – Maher Ranch, Timber Lake, SD and Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD
Lot 230 ‐ $30,000 – Miller Land & Cattle, Pierce, NE
Lot 228 ‐ $25,000 – Thortensen Ranch, Selby, SD
Lot 214 ‐ $23,000 – Keckler Ranch, Eagle Butte, S.D.
VOLUME BUYERS:
Gutson Ranch, Windsor, Colorado with 15 head and Woodward Ranch, Dupree, SD with 11 head
