Lindskov-Thiel Sale Report

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Date: April 16

Location: At the ranch near Isabel, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

165 Charolais Bulls – $11,279

69 Angus Bulls – $15,145

CHAROLAIS HIGH SELLERS:

Lot 5 – $220,000 – Wagner Livestock, Nunn, Colorado

Lot 13 – $130,000 – Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, KS; Satterfield Charolais, Norfork, AR; C&C Farms, Rosston, AR; Spring Valley Ranches, College Station, TX; Glenn Sellhorst, Freemont, NE; R Lazy B, Nome, ND

Lot 95 – $50,000 – R Lazy B, Nome, ND

Lot 11 – 46,000 – Kay-R Charolais, Waskatenau, Alberta and Thomas Ranch, Harrold, SD

Lot 6 -$36,000 – C Bar B Charolais, Montpelier, ND

Lot 102 – $36,000 – Miller Land & Cattle, Pierce, Neb.

Lot 141 – $32,000 – Guston Ranch, Windsor, CO

Lot 126 – $25,000 – T&S Strnad Charolais, Formoso, KS

Lot 160 – $25,000 – Hubert Charolais Ranch, Oakley, KS

ANGUS HIGH SELLERS:

Lot 193 ‐ $95,000 – Kovarik Angus, Ord, NE; and Fredrickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD

Lot 234 ‐ $75000 – Genex, Shawano, WI

Lot 208 ‐ $70000 – Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask.

Lot 222 ‐ $40,000 – Maher Ranch, Timber Lake, SD and Katus Ranch, Watauga, SD

Lot 230 ‐ $30,000 – Miller Land & Cattle, Pierce, NE

Lot 228 ‐ $25,000 – Thortensen Ranch, Selby, SD

Lot 214 ‐ $23,000 – Keckler Ranch, Eagle Butte, S.D.

VOLUME BUYERS:

Gutson Ranch, Windsor, Colorado with 15 head and Woodward Ranch, Dupree, SD with 11 head

Missouri River ranch and chef extraordinaire Jim Houck, Akaska, selected top-flight Charolais bulls on sale day.



Katie and Krista Schopp, along with their dad, Ray Schopp, represent the third generation of cattle ranchers who run their excellent herd west of the Twin Buttes near Meadow, S.D.



Firesteel, S.D., area rancher, David Kraft, was an active bidder and buyer.

