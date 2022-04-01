TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 25, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Glenrock, WY

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

69 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,507

15 18 Month old Angus bulls – $6,317

9 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $3,778

5 Commercial Yearling open heifers – $1,300

This was the 30th Annual bull sale for Lisco Angus and M Diamond Angus. These two family operations are working for a common goal of raising good functional cattle that will work in any environment.

The top selling bull was lot 31, M Diamond Wrangler 111, 2/18/2021 son of S Wrangler 830 x Lisco Grand Finale 4103 to Lisco Angus, Glenrock, WY for $19,000.

Lot 28, M Diamond Alcova 341, 2/25/2021 son of Tehma Tahoe B767 x Young Dale Xclusive 25X to Raven Angus, Colome, SD for $16,500.

The Dick Lisco and the Brad Boner families hosted the 30th Anniversary Lisco Angus & M Diamond Angus Bull sale at the ranch, near Glenrock, WY.



Lot 32, M Diamond 21 Coalition 155-1, 3/8/2021 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x S Summit 956 to Kraye Angus, Mullin, NE for $16,000.

Lot 34, M Diamond Operator 551, 3/3/2021 son of M Diamond Businessman 727 x Mystic Hill Balance 4134 to Platte Valley Livestock, Douglas, WY for $13,000.

Lot 13, M Diamond 20 Recharge 70-0, 6/4/20 son of SAV Recharge 3436 x Sitz Upward 307R to Rising 3 Livestock, Douglas, WY for $12,250.

Lot 56, M Diamond 21 Wrangler 169-1, 3/13/2021 son of S Wrangler 830 x LD Capitalist 316 to Bowman Cattle Co., Pine Bluff, WY for $12,000.