Littau Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 3/29/2022

Location: At the ranch near Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

60 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,813

25 Commercial Yearling Angus heifers avg. $1,595

It was a beautiful day for a sale at the Littau Angus Ranch on Tues. Mar. 29. The wind backed off a couple hours before the sale and the sun was shining bright as the crowd gathered for the sale. This was a very powerful lineup of front end bulls for the sale. Bulls with excellent feet, thickness with plenty of performance built into this cowherd.

Top selling bull was lot 691, LAR Infinity 691I, 2/13/2021 son of LAR Infinate Juneau 559F x Basin Excitement to Powder River Angus, Spotted Horse, WY for $13,000.

Lot 074, LAR Top Cut 074I, 2/14/2021 son of Bruns Top Cut 373 x S Chisum 6175 to Windmill Angus, Haigler, NE for $9,500.

Lot 515, LAR Infinate Juneau 515I, 2/12/2021 son of LAR Infinate Juneau 559F x Sitz Upward 307R to Powder River Angus, Spotted Horse, WY for $9,500.

Lot 833, LAR Cedar Wind 833I, 1/22/2021 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 5126 x Coleman Onward 511 to Powder River Angus, Spotted Horse, WY for $9,000.

Lot 799, LAR Flashback 799I, 1/31/2021 son of WMR Flashback 991 x MAR Double XL 320 to Kevin Meiners, Carter, SD for $8,500.

Lot 807, LAR Sonny Boy 807I, 2/15/2021 son of VDAR Sonny Boy 1194 x Koupal Juneau 797 to Jade Sandoz, Clearfield, SD for $8,000.

Rod Littau, Carter, SD got a couple Littau Angus bulls.



Littau Angus Ranch bull buyers looking over the catalog.

