2023 Little Goose Ranch donation heifer was won by Trig &andPeyton Tatman. Pictured with Ed Meredith & Chad Bradshaw.

SRLittleGooseHDR

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Jan. 28, 2023



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyoming



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Averages:

48 yearling bulls avg $7,229

12 yearling heifers avg $2,023



The January weather didn’t slow down the crew for Little Goose Ranch and their annual sale, nor did it stop the buyers. Folks braved the weather and roads for an exceptional and powerful set of bulls. Their philosophy is to produce balanced functional cattle to keep your herds moving forward. That’s just what they did on sale day!

Lot 1 LGR Stellar 2088 sold for $9,000 to Arnston Ranch of Circle, MT.

Lot 2 a Colman Ranger 029 son out of LGR Majesty 9073 brought $9,000 and is headed to Pine Coulee Angus, Absarokee, MT.

Lot 8 LGR Bravo 2065 also bringing in a final bid of $9,000 is heading to Jim Sheeler, Miles City, MT.

Lot 11 LGR Resource 2134 by Coleman Resource 710 sold to Michael Dyer from Crawford, NE for $9,000.

Top Heifer

Lot 100C a Colman Bravo 974 daughter LGR Lily 2101 brought $2,900 from Lee Martinell, Dell, MT.

