Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

Dwight Logterman makes opening comments as the sale get underway.

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2023





Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, valentine, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

73 – 2 year old Angus: $4,788

79 – 2 year old Herefords: $4,307

16 yearling Angus: $3,828

Mild temperatures in Valentine, NE, welcomed buyers for the Logterman Family bull sale on Monday, February 13. When Ed Logterman moved here in 1913, he stated that you had to either be stubborn or stupid to live in this area. A couple months of challenging weather has proven that our generation falls into one of those categories. When all of this snow melts, we are sure to see green grass as these producers move cattle to pasture. Five of the top selling bulls had sires that were home grown.

The top coming two year old Angus went to Dale Stoner who purchased DL 4188 Showdown for $8,000.

DL Musgrave Crackerjack 1015 went to Christiansen Land & Cattle for $8,000.

LB Haase & Sons purchased DL 8064 MSK GRV Aviator 1001 for $7,500, DL 6366 Make It Rain 1412 for $7,000 and DL Musgrave Crackerjack 1187 for $7,000.



Top coming two year old Herefords included L 9118 Mauer 1318 to Dexter Black for $7,250. McMillan Ranch bought L 8207 Gallatin 1210 for $6,500, and Wesley Schmidt purchased L 9118 Mauer 1354 for $6,500.



LLL Resilient 207 was the top Yearling Angus at $7,500 and went to Steve Kaup.

LLL Resilient 214 was purchased by Chris Huddle for $4,750.