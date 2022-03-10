Lone Tree Red Angus 10th Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2022

Location: Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

52 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $4,135

9 Bred Females – $2,267

5 Registered open heifers – $2,000

It was a very pleasant, bright, sunny day for the Lone Tree Red Angus crew as they presented their 10th Annual Bull & Female sale. The sale facility at Meadow, SD was at near capacity for Brad and Brooke Schecher and family’s annual sale. There were many repeat buyers, and also quite a few new faces at the sale, giving the crew at Lone Tree Red Angus a great sale.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 5, Lone Tree Brunswick J053, 2/6/21 son of Feddes Brunswick D202 x Leachman Deniro A090X to Colt Besler, Reva, SD for $6,250.

Lot 10, Lone Tree Energize J024, 1/28/21 son of Bieber CL Energize F121 x Brown BLW Fantastic C5959 to Mitch Zeug, Firesteel, SD for $6,000.

Lot 26, Lone Tree Merlin J121, 2/19/21 son of WFL Merlin 018A x LSF JBOB Expectation 6034S to Prairie View Ranch, Firesteel, SD for $6,000.

2 bulls sold at $5,750 each

Lot 4, Lone Tree Merlin J021, 1/26/21 son of WFL Merlin sold to Rodney Richardson, Simla, CO.

Lot 13, Lone Tree Pathfinder J096, 2/114/21 son of RReds Pathfinder F811 to Mitch McLeod, McClusky, ND.

The top selling female on the day was lot 61, Lone Tree Miss Cheyenne J016, 1/25/21 daughter of Bieber CL Energize F121 to Greg Slack, Harrisburg, SD for $3,500.

The Schechers are to be complimented on great hospitality and a fantastic prime rib lunch provided by The Feed-Lot Cafe. If you are ever in need of a good meal in Bison, SD stop in to The Feed-Lot cafe on Main Street.

Cody Capp, Faith, SD. Repeat Lone Tree Red Angus bull and female buyer.



Prairie View Ranch, Firesteel, SD got a couple top Lone Tree Red Angus bulls.

