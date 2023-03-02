Lone Tree Red Angus 11th Annual Bull & Female Sale

Bill Burress, Isabel, SD. Lone Tree Red Angus bull buyer.

Bill Burress, Isabel, SD. Lone Tree Red Angus bull buyer.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2023



Location: Lone Tree Ranch sale facility, Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

56 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $5,299

9 Two Year Old Red Angus Bulls avg. $4,028

3 Angus Yearling Bulls avg. $5,667

15 Red Angus Bred Females avg. $2,420





Beautiful day for Schecher family at Lone Tree Red Angus for their 11th Annual production sale. Brad and Brooke, their young children Kashton and Hazyen, along with Larry and Joan had a very nice set of bulls and bred females for the sale. There was a near capacity crowd on hand to sort through and select the bulls, making for a very nice sale.



The Red Angus bulls really looked the part, fed right, not overdone, great dispositions with excellent calving ease and performance. This was a small offering of Angus bulls, but look for more top Angus in the future from this operation. Brad has invested in some top Angus females and is expanding his ET program.



Top Selling bulls:

Lot 12, Lone Tree Dakota K151, 2/27/2022 son of Lone Tree Dakota H037 x Feddes Big Sky 4021 to Allen Howey, Bison, SD for $8,500.



Lot 9, Lone Tree Stockmarket K014, 1/24/2022 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x LSF Tree Xandu H093 to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, SD for $7,750.



Lot 4, Lone Tree Stockmarket K020, 1/25/2022 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x Feddes Brunswick D202 to Jess Schilling, Selby, SD for $7,500.



Lot 7, Lone Tree Grindstone K114, 2/17/2022 son of HXC Grindstone 9908G x Lone Tree Thor C014 to Bill Burress, Isabel, SD at $7,500.



Lot 15, Lone Tree Dakota K163, 3/3/2022 son of Lone Tree Dakota H037 x LSF JBOB Expectation 6034S to Todd Lundberg, Meadow, SD for $7,500.



Lot 20, Lone Tree Dakota K181, 3/7/2022 son of Lone Tree Dakota H037 x LSF JBOB Expectation 6034S to Danny Ackerman, Elgin, ND.

Great crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends filled the sale facility for the Lone Tree Red Angus sale.

SRLoneTreecrowd

Capp Ranch, Faith, SD got Lone Tree Red Angus bulls.

Capp Ranch, Faith, SD got Lone Tree Red Angus bulls.