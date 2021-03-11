LUCKY 7 ANGUS COWBOY BULLS 22nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 6, 2021

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Warren Thompson and Barry Ellis

Averages:

63 Yearling Bulls – $7,250

22 Fall Bulls – $6,898

270 Two-Year-Old Bulls – $,6130

355 Total Bulls Average $6,376

Rugged, powerful, feed efficient, PAP tested cattle and great customer service are few of many things that continue to bring customers back year after year to the Lucky 7 Angus “COWBOY BULLS!!! ” Annual Production Sale, held every first Saturday of March, in Riverton, Wyoming. The Jensen family has a long time reputation for creating cattle that are designed to help make their customers profitable. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 14 at $13,500, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 024, DOB 2/17/21, #19927030, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MILLICENT 8124, Sold to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana.

Lot 103 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 991, DOB 4/10/19, #19620253, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 GINGER CANDY 6146, Sold to 17 Bar Cattle, Tonopah, Nevada.

Lot 94 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 CASH 968, DOB 1/30/19, #19620236, TM CASH 516 x LUCKY 7 QUEEN 7167, Sold to Brian Merriman, Albian, Idaho.

Lot 21 at $12,000, LUCKY 7 CONFIDENCE PLUS 014, DOB 2/17/20, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x LUCKY 7 MISS BURGESS 8015, Sold to Larry Ulrich, Elgin, North Dakota.

Lot 84 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 9596, DOB 9/29/19, #19940081, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 666 x LUCKY 7 BEAUTY 4016, Sold to Neil McQueary, Ruby Valley, Nevada.