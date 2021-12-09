Ludvigson Stock Farms and LN Cattle Company Complete Female and Herd Bull Dispersal Sale Report

Date of Sale: November 15, 16, 17, 2021

Location: Shepherd, Montana

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Averages:

293Bred Red Angus Heifers – $3,559.

60 Bred Red Composite Heifers – $3,213

6 Bred Red Commercial Heifers- $2,150

299Open Red Angus Heifer Calves- $2,160

82Open Red Composite Heifer Calves$1,716

601 Bred Red Angus Cows – $3,161

153Bred Red Composite Cows – $2,559

48IA Elite Donor Cows – $3,845

71SR Foundation Cows- $1,067

90Open Red Angus Cows – $1,368

6Open Red Composite Cows – $1,200

1,709 Total Females – $2,760

19Herd Bulls – $8,079

1,728 – Total Red Angus Cattle – $2,819

Top Bred Red Angus Heifers

Lot 130B – LSF SRR Crystal D6052 H0090 sired by LSF SRR Rancher 7190E and out of a Brown Premier X7876 daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $18,000 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 9B – LSF SRR Lana F8059 H0018 sired by Crump Magnitude 5507 and out of a LSF MEW Platinum 5660C daughter from the Lana Cow Family sold for $16,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 51B – LSF SRR Hazel F8097 H0057 sired by LSF SRR Commander 5906C and out of a LSF MEW X-porter 6695D from the Lana Cow Family sold for $16,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 26B – LSF SRR Chevy F8142 H0043 sired by Crump Magnitude 5507 and out of a LSF MEW X-Citement 6690D daughter from the Chevy Cow Family sold for $16,000 to Werning Cattle Company of Emery, South Dakota.

Lot 33B – LSF SRR Della F8131 H0023 sired by LSF Night Calver 9921W and out of a 5L Bourne 117-48A daughter from the Della Cow Family sold for $15,000 to the Jordan River Ranch of Oakland, Iowa.

Lot 164B – LSF SRR Della E7540 H0144 sired by LSF SRR Rancher 7190E and out of a LSF SRR Tyson 3025A daughter from the Della Cow Family sold for $15,000 to the Jordan River Ranch of Oakland, Iowa.

Lot 17B – LSF SRR Minola E7047 H0048 sired by Crump Magnitude 5507 and out of a 5L Bourne 117-48A daughter from the Minola Cow Family sold for $14,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Top Bred Red Composite Heifers

Lot 308B – LSF SRR Pralee E7904 H0944 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a H2R Profitbuilder B403 daughter from the Pralee Cow Family sold for $8,750 to Rempe Farms of Superior, Nebraska.

Lot 290B – LSF SRR Crystal D6936 H0924 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a LSF Takeover 9943W daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $7,500 to All Beef Inc. of Normal, Illinois.

Lot 292B – LSF SRR Candy D6948 H0948 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a Hook’s Red Zone 69Z daughter from the Candy Cow Family sold for $6,250 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana.

Top Open Red Angus Heifer Calves

Lot 29H – LSF SRR Charisma E7278 J1255 sired by WFL Merlin 018A and out of a LSF SRR Redemption 4210B daughter from the Charisma Cow Family sold for $15,000 to Scott Neumann of Round Top, Texas.

Lot 10H – LSF SRR Cov Girl G9291 J1021 sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a Brown Oracle B112 daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $10,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 85H – LSF SRR Cov Girl F8173 J1150 sired by Bieber CL Stock Market E119 and out of a 5L Bourne 117-48A daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $9,000 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 56H – LSF SRR Kima G9148 J1044 sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a HXC Authority 7794E from the Kima Cow Family sold for $8,500 to Scott Neumann of Round Top, Texas.

Lot 37H – LSF SRR Cov Girl D6448 J1137 sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a LSF Night Calver 9921W daughter sold for $8,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Top Open Red Composite Heifer Calves

Lot 302H – LSF SRR Cov Girl C5950 J1972 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a Hooks Yukon 80Y daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $6,200 to Meinders Stock Farms of Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Lot 353H – LSF SRR Hazel g9939 J1922 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a Lorenzen Next Episode D100 daughter from the Hazel Cow Family sold for $3,500 to Rempe Farms of Superior, Nebraska.

Lot 304H – LSF SRR Cov Girl G9956 J1904 sired by LCOC Augustine U927E and out of a Brown-CH Phenomenal C5380 daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $3,200 to Pete Mathews of Viola, Wisconsin.

Top Bred Red Angus Cows

Lot 444C – LSF SRR Gilda C5089 sired by Brown Paramount X7879 and out of a LSF SRR Night Calver 9921W daughter from the Gilda Cow Family sold for $22,000 to Lone Tree Red Angus of Bison, South Dakota.

Lot 622C – LSF SRR Della E7235 G9008 sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a LSF RHO Titonka Z721 daughter from the Della Cow Family sold for $19,000 to Gabe and Kayla Jennings of Throckmorton, Texas.

Lot 102C – LSF SRR F Design C5304 F8132 sired by LSF TBJ Grid Profit 3414A and out of a Brown Premier X7876 daughter from the Fine Design Cow Family sold for $15,000 to the Jordan River Ranch of Oakland, Iowa.

Lot 737C – LSF SRR Crystal E7020 G9034 sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a LSF SRR Titonka Z721 daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $13,000 to the Jordan River Ranch of Oakland, Iowa.

Lot 151 – LSF SRR Ione 2119 F8469 sired by Brown Gold Mine A7610 and out of a Fischer’s Trend 3595 daughter from the Ione Cow Family sold for $13,000 to the Jordan River Ranch of Oakland, Iowa.

Top Bred Red Composite Cows

Lot 518C – LSF SRR Crystal C5917 sired by Hook’s Yukon 80Y and out of a LSF JBOB Expectation 6034S daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $4,750 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana.

Lot 304C – LSF SRR Crystal C5930 E7913 sired by 5L Independence 560-298Y and out of a Hook’s Yukon 80Y daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $4,500 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana.

Lot 513C – LSF SRR Cover Girl C5950 sired by Hook’s Yukon 80Y and out of a Messmer Packer S008 daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $4,000 to Meinders Stock Farms of Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Lot 804C – LSF SRR Cherabel E7912 G9907 sired by Lorenzen Half Back D101 and out of a Leachman 18 Karat X235C daughter from the Cherabel Cow Family sold for $4,000 to Rempe Farms of Superior, Nebraska.

Lot 804AC – LSF SRR Cov Girl E7923 G9906 sired by Lorenzen Half Back D101 and out of a 5L Independence 560-298Y daughter from the Cover Girl Cow Family sold for $4,000 to Rempe Farms of Superior, Nebraska.

Top Iowa Elite Donor Cows

Lot 548C – LSF SRR Crystal C5191 E7128 sired by LSF MEW Platinum 5660C and out of a LSF Night Calver 9921W daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $32,000 to Salton Cattle Company of Ruthven, Iowa and KM Cattle of Perkins, Oklahoma.

Lot 549C – LSF SRR Crystal C5224 E7345 sired by 5L Genuine 1603-195C and out of a HXC Sure Shot 2204Z daughter from the Crystal Cow Family sold for $7,250 to Ludvigson Stock Farms of Billings, Montana and Schuster Farms of San Juan, Texas.

Lot 556C – LSF SRR Della W9236 D6081 sired by Brown Premier X7876 and out of a Feddes Big Sky R9 daughter from the Della Cow Family sold for $7,000 to Pieper Red Angus of Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Top Herd Bulls

Lot 24HB – LCOC Augustine U927E sired by Hook’s Augustine 73A and out of a Leachman Quarterback D002Z daughter sold for $18,000 to 5L Red Angus of Sheridan, Montana.

Lot 16HB – LSF SRR Rancher 7190E sired by 5L Bourne 117-48A and out of a Brown Nice and Easy Z7335 daughter from the Raindance Cow Family sold for $14,000 to Armes Red Angus of McQuady, Kentucky.

Lot 11HB – LSF SRR EZ-Factor 9056G sired by LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D and out of a LSF SRR Kingmaker 5009C daughter sold for $13,000 to Veto Valley Farms of Fayetteville, Tennessee.