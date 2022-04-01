Lunds B Bar Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/26/2022

Location: Bull Palace-Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages

88 Bulls Averaged $5,750

A cool spring day was on hand March 26, 2022 for the Annual B Bar Angus Ranch Bull Sale, at the Bull Palace in Baker, Montana. Steve and Melanie Lund, along with family, consistently raise and sell powerful, deep, and long sided cattle to their loyal customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 79 at $21,000, B BAR BLACK MASS 791, 2/27/21, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x SAV RESOURCE 1441, Sold to Echo Valley Ranch, Scranton-North Dakota

Lot 710 at $20,000, B BAR BLACK MASS 7101, 3/13/21, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x SAV RESOURCE 1441, Sold to Millar Angus-Sturgis, South Dakota

Lot 71 at $15,000, B BAR BLACK MASS 711, 3/7/21, B BAR BLACK MASS 3045 x SAV RESOURCE 1441, Sold to Charles Tennis-Vale, South Dakota

Lot 912 at $13,500, B BAR HOMESTRETCH 9121, 2/6/21, B BAR HOMESTRETCH 3047 x S FOUNDATION 514, Sold to Keltner Ranch-Terry, Montana

Lot 420 at $10,250, B BAR RESILIENT 4201, 2/24/21, SITZ RESILIENT 10208 x B BAR WINDY 79, Sold to Keltner Ranch-Terry, Montana

Two great Montana cowboys, Fred Wacker and Dave Hinman.

