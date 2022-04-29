Ma & Pa Angus 25th Anniversary Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 25, 2022

Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

Averages:

40 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,206

62 Yearling Angus open heifers avg. $1,237

Very uniform, thick and deep set of bulls that Ma & Pa Angus, Steve and Deb Mowry & Family brought to town for their 25th Anniversary sale. Ma & Pa Angus is a no-frills Angus operation where the bulls work for a living and the cowherd is backed by generations of Path Finder dams.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 349, Ma & Pa Fortitude J349, 3/25/2021 son of Ma & Pa Fortitude G516 x Ma & Pa Documentary W645 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $10,500.

Lot 917, Ma & Pa Francis J917, 2/24/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar D902 to Bret Strain, White River, SD for $10,500.

Lot 995, Ma & Pa George J995, 3/4/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Emulation D053 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $10,000.

Lot 566, Ma & Pa Steadfast J566, 3/21/2021 son of LAR Steadfast 699 x Ma & Pa Black Pine 1541 to Doug Perry, Presho, SD for $6,000.

Lot 891, Ma & Pa Fortitude J891, 3/31/2021 son of Ma & Pa Fortitude G516 x HA Magic Maker 4300 to Jason Slaba, Wagner, SD for $6,000.

Lot 932, Ma & Pa George J932, 3/3/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Executive Order D470 to Bret Strain, White River, SD for $6,000.

Bill Chase, Wolsey, SD got several Ma & Pa Angus bulls.



Hicks Ranch, Midland, SD. Longtime Ma & Pa Angus bull buyers.

