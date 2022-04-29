Ma & Pa Angus 25th Anniversary Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 25, 2022
Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD
Auctioneer: Ron Volmer
Averages:
40 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,206
62 Yearling Angus open heifers avg. $1,237
Very uniform, thick and deep set of bulls that Ma & Pa Angus, Steve and Deb Mowry & Family brought to town for their 25th Anniversary sale. Ma & Pa Angus is a no-frills Angus operation where the bulls work for a living and the cowherd is backed by generations of Path Finder dams.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 349, Ma & Pa Fortitude J349, 3/25/2021 son of Ma & Pa Fortitude G516 x Ma & Pa Documentary W645 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $10,500.
Lot 917, Ma & Pa Francis J917, 2/24/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Black Cedar D902 to Bret Strain, White River, SD for $10,500.
Lot 995, Ma & Pa George J995, 3/4/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Emulation D053 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $10,000.
Lot 566, Ma & Pa Steadfast J566, 3/21/2021 son of LAR Steadfast 699 x Ma & Pa Black Pine 1541 to Doug Perry, Presho, SD for $6,000.
Lot 891, Ma & Pa Fortitude J891, 3/31/2021 son of Ma & Pa Fortitude G516 x HA Magic Maker 4300 to Jason Slaba, Wagner, SD for $6,000.
Lot 932, Ma & Pa George J932, 3/3/2021 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Ma & Pa Executive Order D470 to Bret Strain, White River, SD for $6,000.
