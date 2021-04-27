TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aprl 26, 2021

Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

Averages:

45 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,468

53 Yearling open heifers – $1,207

It was a beautiful day for the 24th Annual Ma & Pa Angus bull sale held at Presho Livestock Auction. Steve and Deb Mowry raise bulls that are environment tested. These bulls are range raised and are not over fed. They came to town in excellent working condition and should last many years in the breeding pastures. The heifers in the sale were herd mates to the bulls, most out of registered cows.

Top selling bull was lot 566, Ma & Pa Emulation H566, 3/24/20 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 x Ma & Pa Black Pine 1541 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD for $9,000.

Lot 892, Ma & Pa Onward H892, 4/1/20 son of LAR Onward 974F x HA Magic Maker 4300 to Loren Moeller, Winner, SD for $7,500.

Lot 8121, Ma & Pa Onward H8121, 3/2/20 son of LAR Onward 974F x Deep Creek Revolution 417 to Keith Reuer, Reliance, SD for $7,500.

Lot 890, Ma & Pa Onward H890, 3/6/20 son of LAR Onward 974F x Ma & Pa Emblazon T359 to Littau Angus, Winner, SD for $7,500.

Three bulls sold at $7,000 each:

Lot 275, Ma & Pa Emulation H275, 4/8/20 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to Rick Tobin, Woonsocket, SD.

Lot 301, Ma & Pa Emulation H301, 4/1/20 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to Pat Lapke, Leola, SD.

Lot 8116, Ma & Pa Onward H8116, 2/27/20 son of LAR Onward 974F to Kyle Hullinger, Vivian, SD.

Jandreau Ranch, Eagle Butte, SD got a Ma & Pa Angus bull.



Kyle Hullinger, Vivian, SD, Ma & Pa Angus bull buyer.

