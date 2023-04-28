 Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 24, 2023

Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Zack Ballard

Averages:
50 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,250


Steve and Deb Mowery along with sons Sage and Shilo held their 26th Annual Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale at Presho Livestock. Bulls backed by generations of proven Angus females were the focus of the sale. Sound, efficient bulls sold to a nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale. 

Top selling bull was lot 688, Ma & Pa MAGA K688, 3/22/2022 son of VDAR Maga 7370 x Sinclair Emperor OXT8 to Chad Olson, Ft. Pierre, SD for $9,500. 

Lot 517, Ma & Pa Sonic Blast K517, 4/3/2022 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Shadow Rider 9S22 to Sand Creek Partnership, Pierre, SD for $8,750. 

Lot 942, Ma & Pa George K942, 3/31/2022 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to John Kocer, Wood, SD for $7,000. 

Lot 757, Ma & Pa Sonic Blast K757, 3/25/2022 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to John Kocer, Wood, SD for $6,000.

Lot 488, Ma & Pa Tank K488, 4/2/2022 son of Ma & Pa Tank H859 x S Game Day 0218 to Chad Olson, Ft. Pierre, SD for $5,500.

Sale host Steve Mowery welcomes the crowd at the Ma & Pa Angus 26th Annual Bull Sale.
Austin Bowers looking over the Ma & Pa Angus bulls.
David and Zane Reis got a couple Ma & Pa Angus bulls.
Hicks Ranch, repeat Ma & Pa Angus bull buyers.
