TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 24, 2023



Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD



Auctioneer: Zack Ballard



Averages:

50 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,250





Steve and Deb Mowery along with sons Sage and Shilo held their 26th Annual Ma & Pa Angus Bull Sale at Presho Livestock. Bulls backed by generations of proven Angus females were the focus of the sale. Sound, efficient bulls sold to a nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale.



Top selling bull was lot 688, Ma & Pa MAGA K688, 3/22/2022 son of VDAR Maga 7370 x Sinclair Emperor OXT8 to Chad Olson, Ft. Pierre, SD for $9,500.



Lot 517, Ma & Pa Sonic Blast K517, 4/3/2022 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Shadow Rider 9S22 to Sand Creek Partnership, Pierre, SD for $8,750.



Lot 942, Ma & Pa George K942, 3/31/2022 son of Ma & Pa George G163 x Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to John Kocer, Wood, SD for $7,000.



Lot 757, Ma & Pa Sonic Blast K757, 3/25/2022 son of SAW Sonic Blast 071 x Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 to John Kocer, Wood, SD for $6,000.



Lot 488, Ma & Pa Tank K488, 4/2/2022 son of Ma & Pa Tank H859 x S Game Day 0218 to Chad Olson, Ft. Pierre, SD for $5,500.



Sale host Steve Mowery welcomes the crowd at the Ma & Pa Angus 26th Annual Bull Sale.

SRMApa-Steve







Austin Bowers looking over the Ma & Pa Angus bulls.

srMaPaAustin_Bower





David and Zane Reis got a couple Ma & Pa Angus bulls.

srMaPa-David___Zane







Hicks Ranch, repeat Ma & Pa Angus bull buyers.

srMaPa-Hicks_Ranch



