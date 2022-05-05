Mangen Angus 50th and Final Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 28, 2022

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

66 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,424

It was the end of an era when Mangen Angus celebrated their 50th Annual bull sale last week in Belle Fourche, SD. With the passing of John Mangen last October, Mary Alice and the family announced that this would be the final bull sale for Mangen Angus.

Over the years, starting with Chris, then on to John, Mangen Angus has been known for raising high quality bulls with some of the best customer service in the seedstock industry. To the Mangens, they considered their customers their extended family and it was evident by the large crowd of bull buyers, friends and neighbors on hand for the sale.

Top selling bull was lot 96, MAR Dividend 1596, 3/2/2021 son of Varilek Dividend 9087 112 x GS Bullseye 635 to Scherbenske Angus Ranch, Lehr, ND for $25,000.

Lot 85, MAR Fate 1585, 2/21/2021 son of GMAR Fate G212 x GS Tiger 328 to Graham Livestock, Moorcroft, WY for $10,500.

Lot 55, a 4/11/2021 non registered bull with 81 lb. birthweight and 771 lb. weaning wt. sold to Graham Livestock, Moorcroft, WY for $9,500.

Lot 75, MAR Payweight 1575, 3/29/2021 son of MAR Payweight 9566 x GS Coach 607 sold to Talcott Ranch, Hammond, MT for $8,000.

Lot 86, MAR Fate 1586, 2/26/2021 son of GMAR Fate G212 x GS Tiger 328 to Theodore Elgin, Biddle, MT for $6,500.

Mary Alice Mangen at the 50th Annual Mangen Angus bull sale.



Mark Scherbenske, Scherbenske Angus Ranch, Lehr, ND got a herd sire prospect at the Mangen Angus Ranch sale.

