TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 22, 2021

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction-Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

117 Yearling Angus Average $5,495

A powerhouse set of bulls were offered to the buyers in the seats at Belle Fourche Livestock Auction on Thursday April 22, 2021 for the Annual Mangen Angus Ranch Bull Sale. With one of the best guarantees in the business Mangen Angus Ranch has a reputation for producing cattle designed to go out and work and great customer service. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 48 at $18,500, MAR INCREDIBLE 0548, 3/27/20, KR INCREDIBLE 802 x GS COACH 607, sold to Edgar Bros., Rockham, South Dakota.

Lot 49 at $15,000, MAR INCREDIBLE 0549, 3/18/20, KR INCREDIBLE 802 x DL CONSENSUS 412, sold to Scherbenske Angus Ranch, Lehr, North Dakota.

Lot 126 at $15,000, MAR ACTIVE DUTY 0626, 4/13/20, GMAR ACTIVE DUTY D121 x MAR TRAVELER 7697, Sold to Green Mountain Angus Ranch, Ryegate, Montana.

Lot 74 at $10,500, MAR BULLSEYE 0574, 5/2/20, GS BULLSEYE 635 x GS COACH 607, Sold to Graham Livestock, Moorcroft, Wyoming.

Lot 24 at $10,000, MAR TIGER 0524, 4/5/20, GS TIGER 333 x GS CASH 32, Sold to Minnesela Cattle Co., Belle Fourche, South Dakota.