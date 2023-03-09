McCann Red Angus
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: March 6, 2023
Location: Billings Livestock Commission Billings, MT
Auctioneer: Bill Cook
Averages:
72 Yearling Red Angus – $4,222.
Weather made travel a little difficult for McCann Red Angus sale. Those who were able to make the sale were treated with a good-looking group of Red Angus bulls. Congratulations on a nice sale.
Top Bull lot 25, 1/15/2022 McCann Blue Collar 2163 son of RED U2 Blue Collar 295E x 5L Defender 560-30Z for $10,500 to JD Folsom, Rexburg, ID.
Lot 17, 1/17/2022 McCann Propulsion 2109 son of BB Propulsion 9096 x Mushrush Lock ‘N’ Load U213 for $9,500 to Dustin Evans Whitman, NE.
Lot 3, 2/10/2022 McCann Propulsion 2177 son of BB Propulsion 9096 x Mushrush Lock ‘N’ Load U213 for $9,000 to Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD.
Lot 4, 1/17/2022 McCann Innovation 0103-2053 son of Crump Innovation 0103 x Crump Hercules 333 for $8,000 to Dustin Evans, Whitman, NE.