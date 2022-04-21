McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 14, 2022

Location: Torrington Livestock Market-Torrington, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemous

Averages:

38 Angus Bulls – $5,171

46 Hereford Bulls – $3,853

84 Total Bulls – $4,450

McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch hosted their Annual Spring Bull Sale April 14th 2022 at Torrington Livestock Market-Torrinton, Wyoming. The McClun family, now 5 generations deep, has been raising and selling bulls for 48 years now and their philosophy is simple, provide their customers with great service, do business on a handshake. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $15,000, MC ENHANCE H31 DTM, 8/18/21, SYDGEN ENHANCE x KCF BENNETT ABSOLUTE, Sold to Larson Farms & Feeding-Gill, Colorado

Lot 4 at $12,000, MC ENHANCE H44 DTM, 8/27/20, SYDGEN ENHANCE x KCF BENNETT ABSOLUTE, Sold to Bill Mills-Casper, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $9,500, MC MAGNITUDE H41 DTM, 8/24/20, MEAD MAGNITUDE x CHERRY CREEK C344M, Sold to Jack Larson-Gill, Colorado

Lot 6 at $9,000, MC MAGNITUDE H33 DTM, 8/19/20, MEAD MAGNITUDE x GAR PROPHET, Sold to Brett Kaufaman-Torrington, Wyoming

Lot 13 at $6,500, MC ACCLAIM 219H, 9/5/20, KCF BENNETT ACCLAIM C442 x MSU TCF REVOLUTION 4R, Sold to Bob Norman-Broadwater, Nebraska

Lot 15 at $6,000, MC CUDA 214H, 8/29/20, BEHM 100W CUDA 504C x NJW 98B 10W MARTY 7D, Sold to Mary Evelyn J. Krejci-Lance Creek, Wyoming

Repeat customer Doug DesEnfants-DesEnfants Ranch-Torrington, Wyoming

