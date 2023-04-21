TSLN Reps: Brady Williams, Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 13, 2023



Location: Torrington Livestock Market- Torrington, WY



Auctioneer: Lex Madden



Averages



31 Older Angus Bulls Avg. $7,370

20 Yrlg. Angus Bulls Avg. $5,350

51 Total Angus Bulls Avg. $ 6,578

46 Hereford Bulls Avg. $4,168



A spring morning in Torrington set the stage for McClun’s Lazy JM Ranch Spring Bull Sale. The sale offering from the Angus to the Hereford bulls certainly took center stage and had quality from each breed offering.



Top Bulls:



Lot 12 Mc Easy Answer K102 DTM BD: 03/30/22 Sired By Mc Easy Answer 24E Sold for $19,500 to Mills Cattle CO. – Casper, WY



Lot 9 Mc Summation 96K BD: 03/04/22 Sired by K C F Bennett Summation Sold for $19,000 to Mills Cattle Co. – Casper, WY



Lot 1 Mc Magnitude J44 DTM BD: 08/26/21 Sired by Mead Magnitude Sold for $12,500 to Bed Tick Ranch – Douglas, WY



Lot 2 Mc Iconic J48 DTM BD: 08/29/21 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $12,500 to Mills Cattle Co. – Casper, WY



Kody McClun, Jeff McClun & Jim McClun on the block and in the ring .

srmcclun



