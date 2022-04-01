McCumber Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 03/23/2022

Location: At the ranch, Rolette, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

120 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,006

33 Registered Yearling Angus Heifers avg. $7,996

25 Commercial Yearling Angus heifers avg. $2,208

Great people, excellent cattle and a beautiful spring day made for a fantastic sale for the Tastad family for their annual McCumber Angus Ranch Production sale. Chuck & Gail Tastad along with Matt & Cynthia Tastad and family welcomed a near full house crowd of buyers for the sale. This operation is well known for producing top quality bulls and great females. This year was no exception.

Topping the bulls was lot 109, McCumber Believe 1169, 2/4/21 son of McCumber Zodiac 9119 x McCumber Tremendous 2008 to 66 Ranch LTD, Duchess, AB, CA for $45,000.

Lot 4, McCumber Noble 1121, 1/28/2021 son of McCumber Tribute 702 x Sinclair Fortunate to Duff Cattle Co., Hobart, OK for $44,000.

Lot 1, McCumber North Wind 118, 1/17/2021 son of McCumber Tribute 702 x OCC Zodiac 655Z to Redland Angus, Worland, WY for $22,000.

Lot 23, McCumber 5005 Titanium 1139, 1/31/2021 son of McCumber Titanium 5005 x OCC Unmistakable 946U to 66 Ranch LTD, Duchess, AB, CA for $20,000.

Lot 3, McCumber Amplified 1127, 1/29/2021 son of OCC Edge of Glory 841E x McCumber Titanium 3127 to JR Ranch, Othello, WA for $17,000.

Lot 13, McCumber 5005 Titanium 1125, 1/29/2021 son of McCumber Titanium 5005 x McCumber Tremendous 2008 to Jarad Boehnke, Kramer, ND for $17,000.

Topping the registered heifers was lot 132, B Pride 184 for McCumber, 1/25/2021 daughter of OCC Edge of Glory 841E x McCumber Titanium 3127 to 5L Ranch, Sheridan, MT for $51,000.

Lot 147, Miss Wix 1020 of McCumber, 2/15/2021 daughter of OCC Edge of Glory 841E x OCC Tremendous 619T to Mike Stewart, Oologah, OK, for $50,000.

Lot 137, B Pride 149 of McCumber, 1/21/2021 daughter of OCC Edge of Glory x McCumber Fortunate 213 to Mike Stewart, Oologah, OK for $42,000.

Mike & Colleen Crider selected a Manzano Electra 0214 son at the McCumber Angus sale.

