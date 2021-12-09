McDonnell Angus ‘Beef Country Genetics’

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2021

Location: Midland Bull Test-Columbus, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

37 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $6,168

82 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,682

119 Total Bulls – $5,144

47 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,826

Bull Sale Highlights:

Leo and Sam McDonnell, along with guest consignors Frosty Creek Angus, MJB Angus, Jocko Valley Cattle, and 406 Ranch, hosted the 32nd Annual ‘Beef Country Genetics’ Bull and Female Sale, at Midland Bull Test-Columbus, Montana, Dec. 1, 2021. “The Efficiency Breeders” offered a front end set of cattle that emphasize traits producing a sound, fertile cow that stays in the herd and converts grass to pounds in her weaned calf. Congratulations to everyone on a great sale!

Lot 16 at $26,000, MJB 31H OF 789 368A, DOB 3/16/20, MCD EFFECTIVE 789 x BOF RIGHT ANSWER 157, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming.

Lot 34 at $17,000, MJB 13H OF 707 445B, DOB 2/25/20, BAR CASH 707 x BOF RIGHT ANSWER 157, Sold to Six-Ess Ranch LLC, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 2 at $15,000, MCD B EAGLE 0106, DOB 3/4/20, GRANGER BLACK EAGLE 822 x CCA UNO 049, Sold to DJ Farms, Mott, North Dakota.

Lot 102 at $11,500, MCD CONFIDENCE PLUS 0134, DOB 8/17/20, CONNEALY CONFIDENCE PLUS x MA BROADSIDE 1334-822, Sold to Duffy Ranch, Lewistown, Montana.

Lot 133 at $10,000, MARDA BLACKSMITH 0132, DOB 8/12/20, MARDA BLACKSMITH 683 x TC TOTAL 410, Sold to Ryan Schultz, St. Francis, Kansas.