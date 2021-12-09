McDonnell Angus ‘Beef Country Genetics’
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2021
Location: Midland Bull Test-Columbus, Montana
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
37 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $6,168
82 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,682
119 Total Bulls – $5,144
47 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,826
Bull Sale Highlights:
Leo and Sam McDonnell, along with guest consignors Frosty Creek Angus, MJB Angus, Jocko Valley Cattle, and 406 Ranch, hosted the 32nd Annual ‘Beef Country Genetics’ Bull and Female Sale, at Midland Bull Test-Columbus, Montana, Dec. 1, 2021. “The Efficiency Breeders” offered a front end set of cattle that emphasize traits producing a sound, fertile cow that stays in the herd and converts grass to pounds in her weaned calf. Congratulations to everyone on a great sale!
Lot 16 at $26,000, MJB 31H OF 789 368A, DOB 3/16/20, MCD EFFECTIVE 789 x BOF RIGHT ANSWER 157, Sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming.
Lot 34 at $17,000, MJB 13H OF 707 445B, DOB 2/25/20, BAR CASH 707 x BOF RIGHT ANSWER 157, Sold to Six-Ess Ranch LLC, Ekalaka, Montana.
Lot 2 at $15,000, MCD B EAGLE 0106, DOB 3/4/20, GRANGER BLACK EAGLE 822 x CCA UNO 049, Sold to DJ Farms, Mott, North Dakota.
Lot 102 at $11,500, MCD CONFIDENCE PLUS 0134, DOB 8/17/20, CONNEALY CONFIDENCE PLUS x MA BROADSIDE 1334-822, Sold to Duffy Ranch, Lewistown, Montana.
Lot 133 at $10,000, MARDA BLACKSMITH 0132, DOB 8/12/20, MARDA BLACKSMITH 683 x TC TOTAL 410, Sold to Ryan Schultz, St. Francis, Kansas.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
McDonnell Angus ‘Beef Country Genetics’
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick