TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: November 29, 2023

Location: Midland Bull Test Colummbus, MT



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

25 two year old bulls – $8,390

111 yearling bulls – $6,254

46 registered bred heifers – $3,728





Leo and Sam McDonnell had a great set of bulls and heifers. it shows you what breeding efficiency does for a program. Couldn’t have asked for a better day at the end of November to have a sale.



Top Bulls

Lot 61, McD Effective 245 July 30, 2022 son of McD Effective 789 sold to Rock Creek Cattle Co. of Penokee, KS for $25,000.



Lot 27, McD Thedford 280 February 20, 2022 son of Hoffman Thedford sold to Lucky 7 Angus of Riverton, WY for $19,000.



Lot 168, McD Countdown 2529 August 3, 2022 son of Vermilion Countdown C001 sold to McPherson Angus of Sturgis, SD for $17,500.



Lot 18, McD Eagle 247 February 15, 2022 son of Granger Black Eagle 822 sold to Maher Cattle of Isabel, SD for $17,000.



Lot 58 McD Effective 2511 August 1, 2022 son of McD Effective 789 sold to Mike Mallett of Lampasas, TX for $16,000.



Lot 102 McD Iconic 2216 August 26, 2022 son of DB Iconic G95 sold to Vermilion Ranch of Billings, MT for $14,000.



Wayne and Connie McPherson took a new herd sire prospect back to Sturgis, South Dakota. srmcdonnellMcPherson_2







Mike Maher, Isabel, SD and Bruce Humble, Faith, SD made the trip to Columbus, MT for the McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics sale. srmcdonnellMaher_and_Humble





Leo McDonnell, the driving force behind Beef Country Genetics and true supporter of American beef. srmcdonnellLeo