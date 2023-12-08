YOUR AD HERE »

McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: November 29, 2023

Location: Midland Bull Test Colummbus, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:
25 two year old bulls – $8,390
111 yearling bulls – $6,254
46 registered bred heifers – $3,728


Leo and Sam McDonnell had a great set of bulls and heifers. it shows you what breeding efficiency does for a program. Couldn’t have asked for a better day at the end of November to have a sale.

Top Bulls
Lot 61, McD Effective 245 July 30, 2022 son of McD Effective 789 sold to Rock Creek Cattle Co. of Penokee, KS for $25,000.

Lot 27, McD Thedford 280 February 20, 2022 son of Hoffman Thedford sold to Lucky 7 Angus of Riverton, WY for $19,000.

Lot 168, McD Countdown 2529 August 3, 2022 son of Vermilion Countdown C001 sold to McPherson Angus of Sturgis, SD for $17,500.

Lot 18, McD Eagle 247 February 15, 2022 son of Granger Black Eagle 822 sold to Maher Cattle of Isabel, SD for $17,000.

Lot 58 McD Effective 2511 August 1, 2022 son of McD Effective 789 sold to Mike Mallett of Lampasas, TX for $16,000.

Lot 102 McD Iconic 2216 August 26, 2022 son of DB Iconic G95 sold to Vermilion Ranch of Billings, MT for $14,000.

Wayne and Connie McPherson took a new herd sire prospect back to Sturgis, South Dakota.
srmcdonnellMcPherson_2



Mike Maher, Isabel, SD and Bruce Humble, Faith, SD made the trip to Columbus, MT for the McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics sale.
srmcdonnellMaher_and_Humble


Leo McDonnell, the driving force behind Beef Country Genetics and true supporter of American beef.
srmcdonnellLeo
Frosty Creek Angus, Roundup MT, guest consignors at the McDonnell Angus Beef Country Genetics sale.
srmcdonnellFrosty_Creek

