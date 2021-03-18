TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Name of Sale: McNamee Angus Ranch 33rd Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2021

Location: McNamee Angus Ranch-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Averages:

56 Head of Two-Year-Old Bulls – $3,054

25 Head Yearling Bulls – $2,985

50 Head Bred 3 Year Old Cows – $1,725

The weather was brisk and cold February 17, 2021 for the 33rd Annual McNamee Angus Ranch Bull Sale, held at the ranch outside of Miles City, Montana. The McNamee family along with guest consignor Cook Angus offered a quality set of bulls and bred females to the buyers that came out and braved the harsh weather. Both McNamee Angus and Cook Angus focus on developing cattle that will go out and work for their customers. An excellent meal was served prior to the sale and buyers were given plenty of time to examine the cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 85 at $5,300, J MC 0767 OF 6055, DOB 4/17/20, J MC 6055 OF 1728 x J MC CLAIRES BESSIE 7416, sold to Jack Linford.

Lot 68 at $5,000, O 518, DOB 5/3/19, NCC GENERAL 4248 x C A MISS C H 3399 OF 518, sold to Trusler Inc.

Lot 33 at $4000, J MC 9467, DOB 4/18/19, J MC 5013A OF 1116 x J MC MISS 4018, Sold to Marian Hanson.

Lot 3 at $4000, J MC 9778 OF 6055, DOB 3/17/19, J MC 6055 OF 1728 x J MC EILEENMERE 7354, Sold to Murray Cattle LLP.

High Selling Gelding

Lot 123 at $12,500, SHINEY IRISHMAN SK, DOB 4/25/18, SHINEY TRIGGER x GIN OR WHISKEY, Sold to Cross Check Ranch.