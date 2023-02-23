McNamee Angus Ranch and Cook Angus 35th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2023
Location: Miles City Livestock Commission, Miles City, MT
Auctioneer: Mark McNamee
Averages:
86 angus bulls – $4,513
24 Bred F1 Black Baldie 3 year olds – $2,035
It was a nice day at Miles City Livestock for the McNamee Angus Ranch and Cook Angus annual bull sale. They had a nice group of range ready bulls fed for longevity. Buffington Performance horses brought in three nice young horses. Top bull was lot 53, CR General 180 OF 4248, 4/25/2021 son of NCC General 4248 x Horse Butte 833 G F A R to Travis Walker, Ekalaka, MT for $7,400.
Lot 28, J MC 1632 OF 6946, 5/6/2021 son of J MC 6946 OF 1728 x J MC Q-Bar 2163 OF 6613 to Duke Buffington, Hermosa, SD for $7,300.
Lot 81, CA Zodiac 251 of 9006, 3/24/2022 son of McCumber Zodiac 9006 x OCC Unmistakable 946U to Smith Cattle Company, Olive, MT for $6,700.
Lot 5, J MC 1884 OF Paturn 826, 4/8/2021 son of Paturn 826 OF 6936 36 x J MC 4832A OF 7013 to Merle Clark, Hulett, WY for $6,000.
Lot 30, J MC 1729 OF 6055, 5/16/2021 son of J MC 6055 OF 1728 x J MC 5342 OF 2866 to The Brown Cattle Company, Birney, MT for $6,000.
Shine on Desperado 5/21/19 Bay Mare Sired by Shiney Trigger out of Shesa Sure Dun It sold to Trevor McNamee for $12,000.
Shineyssmokeshow SK 5/15/2020 Palomino gelding sired by Shiney Trigger out of Pokey Six Guns sold to Clyde and Tina Crawford.