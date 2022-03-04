McNamee Angus Ranch & Cook Angus 34th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2022

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Mark McNamee

Averages:

59 Bulls – $3,779

50 Head 3 Year Old Bred Cows – $2,000

3 Broke AQHA Geldings Averaged $13167

Great day for the 34th Annual McNamee Angus Ranch & Cook Angus Bull Sale, held at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana, February 17, 2022. McNamee & Cook Angus focus on providing their customers with cattle designed to thrive in the toughest environments and go out and calve on their own. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 47 at $5,800, DOB 4/18/20, CA GENERAL 767 OF 4248 x CA MISS HERITAGE 409, Sold to Fredrickson Ranch, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 40 at $5,500, DOB 4/3/20, NCC GENERAL 4248 x COOK MISS ANCHOR 707, Sold to Smith Cattle Co. Olive, Montana.

Lot 39 at $5,100, J MC 0947 OF 7472, DOB 5/18/20, J MC 7472 OF 1728 x J MC MISS MAC 9625, Sold to Mike Karrels, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 67 at $5,000, J MC 1431 OF 6055, DOB 4/17/21, J MC 6055 OF 1728 x J MC RUBY 4654, Sold to Horse Shoe I Ranch, Broadus, Montana.