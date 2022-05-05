Medicine Rock Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 29, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market-Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Gregg Goggins

Averages:

53 Bulls – $3,557

39 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,441

Medicine Rock Angus and Spring Angus hosted their Annual Spring Bull Sale April 29, 2022 at Bowman Auction Market-Bowman, North Dakota. A uniform, powerful, and stylish set of yearling Angus Bulls and fancy commercial open heifers were offered to the buyers in the seats. Both loyal and new customers were able to purchase front end cattle at an reasonable price. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 3 at $7,000, MED ROCK RESOURCE 112, 3/8/21, SAV RESOURCE 1441 x BARTELS 4925 IF 440 718, Sold to Spring Angus-Baker, Montana

Lot 8 at $6,250, MED ROCK HIGH LOAD 166, 3/14/21, MED ROCK RELOAD CONTRAST 949 X HIGH PRIME 4037, Sold to Riley Lesh-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 11 at $5,500, SPRING 949 113, 3/24/21, MED ROCK RELOAD CONTRAST 949 X SPRING ANGUS 100G, Sold to Rusty Guyer-Ekalaka, Montana

Lot 26 at $5,500, MED ROCK RESILIENT POWER 161, 3/26/21, SITZ RESILIENT 10208 X PA POWER TOOL 9108, Sold to Josh Stuchl-Bowman, North Dakota

Lot 10 at $5,500, SPRING 949 114, 3/25/21, MED ROCK RELOAD CONTRAST 949 X SPRING ANGUS C527, Sold to Rusty Guyer-Ekalaka, Montana

Kelly Spring visits with customers

