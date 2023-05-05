Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 28, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market- Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

72 Yearling Bulls $4,392



106 Commercial Heifers $1,734





Top Bulls



Lot 9, 3/18/22 Med Rock Resource Lad 257- Sav Resource 1441 x Bovagene Sprint of LCR for $7,000 to Scott Kittelmann, Ekalaka, MT.



Lot 10, 3/10/22 Med Rock Summit Surge 264- ZWT Summit 6507 x Connealy Power Surge 3115 for $7,000 to Scott Kittelmann, Ekalaka, MT.



Lot 43, 3/19/22 Med Rock Hula Sprint 230- KPHU 4055 x Bovagene Sprint of LCR for $6,500 to Jesse Labree, Ekalaka, MT.



Lot 19, 3/22/22 Med Rock Summit PM 273 – ZWT Summit 6507 x MID Performer 027 for $6,250 to Harmon Creek Cattle, Ekalaka, MT.



Guest Consignor Kelly Spring with Frank and Charlene Mehling alongside auctioneer Joe Goggins.

