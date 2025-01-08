Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch Registered Cowherd Dispersion
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2024
Location: Bowman Livestock Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sales Manager
Ron Frye Marketing & RPI Promotions
Averages
45 Registered Angus Bred Heifers – $4,178
171 Registered Angus Bred Running Age Cows –$4,304
60 Registered Angus Open Heifers – $2,363
276 Total Registered Angus Females – $3,861
It’s the end of an era for a great registered cowherd in southeastern Montana. Frank and Charlene Mehling were happy to see everyone there and you could tell they were proud of the cows that ran through the ring.
