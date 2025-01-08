Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch Registered Cowherd Dispersion

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2024



Location: Bowman Livestock Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Sales Manager

Ron Frye Marketing & RPI Promotions



Averages



45 Registered Angus Bred Heifers – $4,178



171 Registered Angus Bred Running Age Cows –$4,304



60 Registered Angus Open Heifers – $2,363



276 Total Registered Angus Females – $3,861





It’s the end of an era for a great registered cowherd in southeastern Montana. Frank and Charlene Mehling were happy to see everyone there and you could tell they were proud of the cows that ran through the ring.

