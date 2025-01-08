YOUR AD HERE »

Medicine Rocks Angus Ranch Registered Cowherd Dispersion

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2024

Location: Bowman Livestock Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager
Ron Frye Marketing & RPI Promotions

Averages

45 Registered Angus Bred Heifers – $4,178

171 Registered Angus Bred Running Age Cows –$4,304

60 Registered Angus Open Heifers – $2,363

276 Total Registered Angus Females – $3,861


It’s the end of an era for a great registered cowherd in southeastern Montana. Frank and Charlene Mehling were happy to see everyone there and you could tell they were proud of the cows that ran through the ring.

The Medicine Rocks Headquarters.
bcc4505f38fe-Medicine_Rocks
