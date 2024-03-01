Miller Angus 17th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2024



Location: Valentine Livestock Auction – Valentine, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

107 Older Angus Bulls – $7,836



It was a great day for Miller Angus to hold their 17th Annual Bull Sale in Valentine Nebraska. The weather was unseasonably warm and Valentine Livestock Auction was absolutely packed with friends, neighbors and customers. The offering of long aged bulls was extremely well received amongst commercial cattlemen from the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Congratulations to the Miller Family on an outstanding sale.

Top Bulls

Lot 18 – $17,500. LPM Resilient 280 ; DOB: 8/8/22 ; Sire: Sitz Resilient 10208 ; MGS: Baldridge Bronc. Sold to Miles Hatter and Bob Rylaarsdam of ID.



Lot 2 – $14,000. LPM Pacific 137 ; DOB: 8/5/22 ; Sire: Sterling Pacific 904 ; MGS: Connealy Power Surge 3115. Sold to Jim Lee Ranch of Valentine, NE.



Lot 12 – $13,500. LPM Drag Iron 187 ; DOB: 8/21/22 ; Sire: Baldridge Drag Iron ; MGS: A&B Upward 1156. Sold to Dale Arensdorf of Tryon, NE.



Lot 88 – $13,500. LPM Resilient 0016 ; DOB: 4/15/22 ; Sire: Sitz Resilient 10208 ; MGS: Summitcrest Complete 1P55. Sold to Larry O’Kief of Valentine, NE.



Lot 107 – $13,500. LPM Ace 972 ; DOB: 2/26/22 ; Sire: 4M Ace 241 ; MGS: Summitcrest Complete 1P55. Sold to Krueger Cattle Co of Valentine, NE.



Lot 1 – $13,000. LPM Pacific 729 ; DOB: 8/7/22 ; Sire: Sterling Pacific 904 ; MGS: LD Capitalist 316. Sold to Jim Lee Ranch of Valentine, NE.







