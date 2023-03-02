 Miller Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com
Miller Angus Bull Sale

Landon Miller talks about the bulls in the sale .
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2023

Location: Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:
110 Older Bulls – $6,495

Miller Angus brought a super stout set of Angus bulls to sale in Valentine, Neb. Sale morning was sunny out and a bit warmer which made for a good day with a good crowd on hand to see the sale offering.

Top Bulls:

Lot 44 LPM True North 729 Sired by Square B True North Sold for $20,000 to Landmark Angus – Brunswick, NE.

Lot 60 LPM Network 241 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $16,000 to Kraye Angus- Mullen, NE.

Lot 18 LPM Blueprint 829 Sired by Woodhill Blueprint Sold for $14,000 to Dale Stoner- Kilgore, NE.

Lot 62 LPM Network 515 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $12,000 to Kuck Ranch – Bertrand, NE.

Lot 59 LPM Network 16 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $11,500 to Larry O’Kief – Valentine, NE.

Lot 2 LPM Blueprint 35 Sired by Woodhill Blueprint Sold for $11,000 to LB Haase & Sons – Valentine, NE.

