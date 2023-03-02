Miller Angus Bull Sale

Landon Miller talks about the bulls in the sale .

Landon Miller talks about the bulls in the sale .

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2023



Location: Valentine, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

110 Older Bulls – $6,495



Miller Angus brought a super stout set of Angus bulls to sale in Valentine, Neb. Sale morning was sunny out and a bit warmer which made for a good day with a good crowd on hand to see the sale offering.

Top Bulls:



Lot 44 LPM True North 729 Sired by Square B True North Sold for $20,000 to Landmark Angus – Brunswick, NE.



Lot 60 LPM Network 241 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $16,000 to Kraye Angus- Mullen, NE.



Lot 18 LPM Blueprint 829 Sired by Woodhill Blueprint Sold for $14,000 to Dale Stoner- Kilgore, NE.



Lot 62 LPM Network 515 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $12,000 to Kuck Ranch – Bertrand, NE.



Lot 59 LPM Network 16 Sired by S A V Net Worth 4200 Sold for $11,500 to Larry O’Kief – Valentine, NE.



Lot 2 LPM Blueprint 35 Sired by Woodhill Blueprint Sold for $11,000 to LB Haase & Sons – Valentine, NE.

