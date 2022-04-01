Miller Angus Farms Top Tier Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 28, 2022

Location: Glacial Lakes Livestock. Watertown South Dakota

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

70 Yearling Bulls – $5,102

– Two Year Old Bulls – $3,362

11 Bred Cows – $2,309

Great day for the Miller Angus Family and Crew. They offered a great set of powerful bulls to a very large crowd.

Lot 3 at $29,000 MILLERS DAKOTA MAKER O148 Dob 1-19-2021, Reg 202117850 Sitz Logo 6197 x Miss Zara H126, sold to Circle G Livestock TX, Dowell Ranch, NM and Wiseland and Cattle, TX

Lot 16 at $20,500, MILLERS DECORATIVE O513 Dob 2-27-2021, Reg 20217591, Basin Rainmaker 4404 x Lassie Lou M349, sold to Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, South Dakota.

Lot 9 at $9,000, MILLER MEAT & POTATOESO400 Dob 1-23-2021, Reg 20217959, Sitz Logo 6197 x Classy Jane G67, sold to Bill Falan, Plankinton, South Dakota.

Lot 29 at $8,250, MILLERS MVP 0553 Fob 3-20-2021, Reg 20217898, B / R MVP x Miss Empress M111, sold to Robert Hetland, Artesian, South Dakota.

Lot 37 at $8,000, MILLERS TRIUMPH 0415 Dob 3-1-2021, Reg 20217568, Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Miss Empress L248 sold to Trey Weig, Mina, South Dakota

Emily and Kevin Granquist

