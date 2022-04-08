Miller Angus of Draper, SD 40th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 4, 2022

Location: Presho Livestock, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,994

Excellent sale for Curt and Janet Miller along with Casey and Monica and family. Front pasture set of bulls that were very well accepted and appreciated by the buyers on hand for the sale.

The Miller family has been in the Angus business for 50 years and this was their 40th annual sale. What is really noticed here is the number of bulls that sell to the neighbors with the majority of the bulls staying within 75 miles of Draper.

Top bull was lot 10, MA Storm 10, 3/17/21 son of KR Storm 900 x Schurttop MA Broker 6786 to Kent & Sonja Aasby, Presho, SD for $15,000.

Lot 139, MA Coalition 139, 3/22/21 son of S Coalition 8124 x James Final Answer 439 to Kent & Sonja Aasby, Presho, SD for $14,500.

Lot 132, MA Signal 132, 2/24/21 son of VAR Signal 7244 x James Final Answer 439 to Kent & Sonja Aasby, Presho, SD for $14,000.

Lot 11, MA Storm 11, 3/24/21 son of KR Storm 900 x GS Identity 42 to Robbie Calkins, Ft. Pierre, SD for $12,000.

Lot 13, MA Rally 13, 2/22/21 son of KR Rally x James Final Answer 439 to Paul Patterson, Draper, SD for $10,500.

Lot 135, MA Signal 135, 2/18/21 son of VAR Signal 7244 x James Final Answer 439 to Rankin Ranch, Draper, SD for $10,500.

Curt Miller welcoming the crowd for the 40th Annual Miller Angus sale.



Kevin Meyers and Paul Patterson, Draper, SD. Miller Angus bull buyers.

